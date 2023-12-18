Oregon Women’s Basketball Defeats UTSA, 61-48

The Oregon Ducks put away the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners yesterday before a crowd of 5,549, riding a four game win streak and earning head coach Kelly Graves his 600th career victory.

Yes, the Ducks led for the entirety of the game, but you could be forgiven if you felt a bit underwhelmed by it.

The good news for the women is that Priscilla Williams made her UO debut, thanks to a federal court ruling last week that made her immediately eligible to play. Williams made her presence felt, going 2-5 from distance and 7-8 at the free throw line.

Oregon started slowly and didn’t get on the board until 2:25 into the game with a 3-point jumper from Chance Gray. A 3-point shot from Priscilla Williams put the Ducks up by nine with 2:46 left in the period.

Oregon was ahead 15-7 at the end of the period, and pulled ahead by as many as 13 points in the second period, but their offense dissipated and the Roadrunners were able to close the gap to six at the half, 26-20.

After the break, UTSA continued to chip away at the Oregon lead, and was only down two, 32-30, at the 6:10 mark.

Oregon was able to get some traction with a 7-2 run to end the third quarter ahead by eight, 45-37.

The Ducks were able to maintain that lead and put UTSA away with an 8-0 run in the last four minutes of the game.

The Roadrunners shot poorly in this game, shooting 26%, including 2-18 on the long ball. Their high scorer was Aysia Proctor with 20 points.

Amazingly - and perhaps alarmingly - UTSA out-rebounded the Ducks to the tune of 57 to 36, with offensive rebounds accounting for the margin, 27-7.

Oregon shot 35.3%, including 30% from distance, and 73.1% at the line.

Chance Gray was the scoring leader for the Ducks with 14 points. Priscilla Williams scored 13 in her first start as a Duck, and Grace VanSlooten came away with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with four blocks.

Oregon has won four in a row, all home games, and hits the road for their next two games at the Trailblazer Classic in St. George, UT. They play Utah Tech tomorrow and Oklahoma State on Thursday. Both games are at 1:00 pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.