Oregon Football Transfer Portal Update

This season we find more portal movement than in previous seasons across the college football landscape. All of the major programs experience players leaving and arriving. Today we shall provide an update of the Ducks that have entered to portal, and those that have committed to playing for Oregon in the 2024 season.

Who Left Oregon Via The Portal

Bryan Addison

Senior DB Bryan Addison played the first four games of the season, picking up 11 tackles and one INT. On 10/17 it was announced that Addison was taking a break for personal reasons, and he did not return to the Ducks in the 2023 season. He transferred to UCLA.

Trikweze Bridges

Fifth-year junior CB Trikweze Bridges played in all 13 games this season for the Ducks, notching 16 tackles (one for loss) and 3 pass breakups. After starting in all games in 2022, he was a 4 or 5 on the depth chart, which probably contributed to his desire to play elsewhere. Bridges transferred to Florida.

Ashton Cozart

A 4* WR that Oregon had flipped last year from Oklahoma, Cozart did not appear in any games this season. He transferred to SMU.

Daymon David

Junior S Daymon David played in two games this season, against Cal and ASU. He had no meaningful statistics. David has not yet chosen a destination school.

Dante Dowdell

Freshman RB Dante Dowdell appeared in 6 games this season. He ran for 90 yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Dowdell has not selected his next school.

Josh Delgado

Redshirt junior WR Josh Delgado did not play in 2023. On Dec 7th, Delgado was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, and hit-and-run in connection with an incident at the 13th and Olive apartment complex in Eugene.

Kris Hutson

Junior WR Kris Hutson had a prominent role the past couple of seasons, but fell off the radar this year. He had appearances in five games and only caught one pass for eight yards. Hutson has not yet committed to a new school.

Tevita Pome’e

Layton (Utah) Layton Christian Academy defensive tackle Tevita Pome'e has announced his commitment to Oregon and breaks down his decision

Pome’e was a 3* defensive lineman signed in the 2023 class. He did not play this season, and is still available in the portal.

Ty Thompson

Thompson’s situation is well know to us and does not require reiteration here. When Dillon Gabriel was brought on board, the writing was on the wall for Thompson. He has not committed to a destination school yet.

Who Has Committed To Oregon Via The Portal

Matthew Bedford

Indiana transfer IOL Matthew Bedford has flipped his commitment from Colorado to Oregon

Matthew Bedford is a 6-6 OL that was a redshirt senior for the Hoosiers in 2023. Oringinally committing to Colorado, he instead flipped to Oregon. Although he had 28 starts in 29 career games, in 2022 he missed 11 games as the result of an ankle injury. This season Pro Football Focus graded Bedford as the sixth-best guard in the Big Ten. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Bedford will be competing to be in the starting rotation in 2024.

Jay Harris

Northwest Missouri State running back Jay Harris has committed to #Oregon. The talented back was in Eugene for a visit this weekend. Big pickup for Carlos Locklyn and the Ducks.



Story: https://t.co/NuQ528c674 pic.twitter.com/TeFgEtKXAQ — Max Torres (@mtorressports) December 18, 2023

Jay Harris is a 6-2, 215 lb. running back out of Northwestern Missouri State. In 2023, he had 244 carries for 1,433 yards, and 10 receptions for 32 yards. He was a D-II First-Team Associated Press All-American and was ranked No. 3 in NCAA Div-II. rushing yards per game (130.3 YPG). The RB room is talented, but coach Locklyn has demonstrated that he has a keen eye for running backs and it will be interesting to see how Harris stacks up against Div-I defenses.

Dillon Gabriel

We all know about the star transfer from Oklahoma. ATQ will be profiling Gabriel in the future. Needless to say, he is the presumed starter in 2024 and it should be a treat to see him play as a Duck.

Dante Moore

BREAKING: Former UCLA QB Dante Moore has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 210 QB was ranked as the No. 3 Recruit in the ‘23 Class



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/L3lh35EaPu pic.twitter.com/NCNDhhSy1u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2023

Yesterday saw the announcement that 5* recruit Dante Moore was transferring from UCLA to Oregon, after flipping from Oregon to UCLA a year ago. Moore’s first season with the Bruins was challenging. After starter Ethan Garbers went down with an injury, Moore was pressed into starting duties. He played in nine games, starting five, and was 114/213 for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs, and nine INTs. Moore has stated his desire to spend a year developing, and hopefully he has landed in a more positive environment with the Ducks than he found in Pasadena.

Dan Lanning has made excellent use of the transfer portal in the past two seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t happen again for 2024. Portal activity is just getting started and there will be more activity for the Oregon Ducks. ATQ will be providing periodic updates to keep you in the loop of all the activity.