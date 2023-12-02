Oregon Volleyball Defeats Hawai’i 3-0

Oregon volleyball got the job done last night in Eugene, and swept the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17.

However, the Ducks really had to work to get that first set.

Defensively, Hawai’i was playing out of their minds, especially in the first set. They were defensively very fast - certainly the fastest opponent I’ve seen Oregon play live - and extended rallies better than just about any team we’ve seen this season at MKA. They were also blocking well early and had an eight point lead in the first third of set one, 13-5.

S1: Access DENIED! Block solo by Wagoner!

UH leads 9-4 pic.twitter.com/YPEtXDfz9P — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) December 2, 2023

The Ducks crept closer, but the Wahine were able to stay in front and the score was 19-12.

Oregon then put together an incredible rally, and Hawai’i began to see their lead dwindle.

Oregon roared back and closed set one with a 10-3 rally.

Hawai’i was stunned. They did not go away quietly or immediately, and were able to be competitive early in the second set with Oregon up 9-7, but then it was Oregon’s turn to show some defensive resolve now.

Oregon embarked on a 7-0 run to lead the set 16-7, and Hawai’i could not respond.

A later 4-0 run gave the Ducks a 21-9 advantage, and set two was as good as done.

Oregon went on the offensive early in the third set, beginning with another 4-0 run.

Hawai’i did not give up and tried to stay with the Ducks.

The Wahine went on a 6-2 run to narrow Oregon’s lead to 11-10.

S3: UH closes to within one on Igiede/Matias' ROOF!

UH trailing 10-11 pic.twitter.com/BAXfd5X10j — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) December 2, 2023

But errors from that point on caused Hawai’i to fall back again.

Between the errors and Oregon’s relentless attack, a 7-2 Ducks run sealed the set and match.

A swing for the Sweet 1️⃣6️⃣



Senior opposite Morgan Lewis puts away her match-high 14th kill, hitting .667 (14-0-21) in the straight-set win over Hawai'i.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/H47WIFh3hx — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) December 2, 2023

Hawai’i was limited to .061 hitting on the night, with four blocks. Caylen Alexander was the scoring leader for the Wahine with 13 kills. Hawai’i ended with 3 SA and 4 SE.

Oregon hit .266 in this match, but they helped their own cause again by only committing 11 attack errors. The Ducks served well in the match with 5 SA and only 5 SE.

Morgan Lewis was the kills leader with 14. Gabby Gonzales dropped 8 kills even though she sprained an ankle in the second set. Her grit was a marvel to behold.

Hannah Pukis ended with 29 assists, and Georgia Murphy and Mimi Colyer each had 13 digs.

Here’s what the coach and players had to say after the match:

With the win, Oregon advances to the Sweet Sixteen. For the first time in the Matt Ulmer era, the Ducks have reached the Sweet Sixteen in back-to-back seasons, and it’s the fourth trip for an Ulmer-led Ducks team, having previously advanced in 2018 and 2020. (It’s the second back-to-back Sweet Sixteen in program history, with Oregon also reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2007 and 2008).

Oregon volleyball now heads to the Wisconsin Regional, where their next opponent will be the #3 seed Purdue Boilermakers. The date and time of this next match have yet to be announced.