MBB: Shelstad sinks Wolverines with game-winner

With the overall health of Men’s Basketball still in flux, it was a healthy Jackson Shelstad that delivered for Oregon on Saturday, getting the Ducks back in the win column with a go-ahead 3-pointer to edge Michigan 86-83 in overtime.

The home-grown point guard tallied 14 points, one of four Ducks to score in double figures along with Brennan Rigsby’s 19 and Kario Oquendo’s and Jermaine Cousinard’s 13 apiece.

Michigan’s Dug McDaniel was a one-man wrecking crew for the Wolverines with 33 points on the day. After coming out of the first half down, McDaniel went off like a blowtorch to begin the second half, shooting Michigan into the lead.

The Ducks, however, rallied to go ahead entering the final five minutes of the game, but then went glacially cold, not scoring for over three minutes straight and allowing Michigan to jump back ahead on another bomb from McDaniel.

With the game all knotted up, the Ducks had two chances to end it in regulation, but Shelstad and Rigsby each missed a jumper.

With OT winding down, Shelstad hit Mahamadou Diawara for a jam and an 83-81 lead, but Michigan scored inside to forge the game’s ninth tie score. In the final seconds, Shelstad took the one open look he got, a deep three that splashed home with 1.5 on the clock.

McDaniel’s half court heave at the buzzer came up short and for the third time since 2017, Oregon and Michigan concluded another classic battle. The Ducks won all three by a total of five points.

Oregon got back on the winning track after a couple of losses down in Florida in the Emerald Coast Classic. The Ducks will have one trip down to San Diego this month, but other than that will be settled in Eugene for the remainder of 2023, a good thing, as they try to get their twin towers N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, as well as blue-chipper Mookie Cook, back on the floor as soon as possible.