Early Signing Day: Ducks Sign Best Recruiting Class Ever

The early signing period for college football opened yesterday, as expected there were plenty of fireworks across the country as the nation’s top recruits sent in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and cemented their college destinations. Out of the 25 scholarship recruits (24 prep and one Juco) so far committed to the Ducks for the 2024 cycle, 20 boast a 4-star rating or above in the 24/7 composite. The standout recruits in this group include defensive lineman Aydin Breland and edge-rusher Elijah Rushing, both recognized as five-star prospects by 247Sports and ranked in the top 20 nationally.

Head Coach Dan Lanning secured a top-5 ranked recruiting class in just his 3rd signing day. Notably, Lanning held on to every verbal commitment he had entering the day. Even more impressive, Oregon was able to flip a pair of 4-star wide receivers, Ryan Pellum from USC and Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State. Pass catcher was clearly a position of focus this recruiting cycle as the Ducks secured pledges from four receivers and a pair of tight ends.

Other spots on the field added both instant impact players and needed depth. The class includes four offensive linemen, eight defensive front players, and five defensive backs.

Lanning and company secured nine scholarship commitments from the state of California, three from both Arizona and Oregon, a pair each from Missouri and Washington, and singles from Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and the District of Columbia.

Meet the Newest Ducks

Luke Moga

QB | 6-2, 190 | Phoenix, AZ

Among the top dual-threat quarterback recruits nationally, Moga is a 247Sports three-star prospect. As a senior at Sunnyslope High School, he passed for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns while also running for 657 yards and three more TDs.

The tape on Moga shows that he can flat-out fly. Lanning praised Moga’s commitment to the process and willingness to learn and develop. After securing a pair of transfer commitments to the QB room, Oregon looks to be well provisioned for the future.

Da’Jaun Riggs

RB | 6-0, 202 | Washington, D.C.

Riggs is a consensus three-star recruit who topped 1,000 all-purpose yards as a senior at St. John’s High School. He ran for 662 yards and six touchdowns as well as hauling in 26 passes for 339 yards and two scores.

With Jordan James and Noah Whittington the likely 1-2 punch out of the backfield, Riggs has his work cut out for him to earn reps. Though the Ducks have shown a willingness to get deep in the depth chart at running back, this may be a redshirt year for the talented back.

Dillon Gresham

WR | 6-0, 175 | Hemet, CA

Gresham is a consensus four-star prospect and one of the top California recruits at wide receiver. He racked up 1,658 all-purpose yards as a senior at San Jacinto High School, including 49 catches for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jeremiah McClellan

WR | 6-0, 190 | St. Louis, MO

A consensus four-star recruit and top 100 prospect in the nation, McClellan flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon on Wednesday and then signed with the Ducks. An Under Armor All-American, he helped his Christian Brothers team make it to the 2023 Class 6 Missouri state championship game.

Ryan Pellum

WR | 5-11, 170 | Long Beach, CA

Pellum, a consensus four-star prospect, flipped his commitment from USC to Oregon on Wednesday. Considered a top 100 recruit by some, Pellum caught 66 passes for 991 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Millikan High School this season and was named the 2023-24 Moore League Player of the Year. He also was named an Under Armour All-American and earned an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl.

Its always great to capture talent from the west coast and even sweeter to pluck it from right under Lincoln Riley’s visor.

Jack Ressler

WR | 5-11, 195 | Irvine, CA

A 247Sports three-star recruit, Ressler was chosen to play in the Under Armor All-American Game. In four games at Mater Dei during his senior campaign in 2023, he made 11 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Pugliano

TE | 6-3, 220 | Medford, OR

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Pugliano is among the top prospects in Oregon and is just outside the top 500 recruits nationally. He played in six games as a senior at North Medford, totaling 37 catches for 452 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a finalist for The Oregonian’s Football Player of the Year honor.

Roger Saleapaga

TE | 6-4, 220 | Orem, UT

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Saleapaga also is the consensus top tight end recruit in Utah. Saleapaga made 46 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Orem High School, and he’s a Polynesian Bowl selection.

Devin Brooks

OL | 6-4, 290 | Clackamas, OR

Brooks is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in Oregon and a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He helped fuel a Cavaliers rushing attack that topped 300 yards multiple times this past season.

One of the top in-state recruits, Brooks will fight for a spot on the offensive line that will have space available to earn.

Fox Crader

OL | 6-6, 285 | Vancouver, WA

A consensus four-star prospect, Crader ranked No. 202 overall on 247Sports’ list of top recruits. He earned first team all-Greater St. Helens League honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

Staying home.



Oregon native Trent Ferguson is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 20, 2023

Trent Ferguson

OL | 6-7, 300 | Salem, OR

Ferguson is a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 5 recruit Oregon in 247Sports’ rankings. He helped anchor an offense that put up 1,208 yards rushing and 1,545 yards passing this past season. Ferguson also played basketball at West Salem.

Lanning mentioned watching lacrosse film on Ferguson and being amazed at seeing a guy that big move that well. Given the use of pins and pulls in Will Stein’s offense, having another big-bodied linemen who can block into the second level is a big plus.

JacQawn McRoy

OL | 6-8, 365 | Pinson, AL

McRoy rates as a four-star prospect and a top 10 offensive tackle recruit nationally by 247Sports. He was invited to the Under Armor All-America Game and chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All Star Game. His Clay-Chalkville High School team went 14-0 and won the 2023 Alabama 6A state championship.

Aydin Breland

DL | 6-5, 290 | Santa Ana, CA

Breland is a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 16 overall recruit by 247Sports. Chosen for the 2024 Under Armor All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl, he helped lead Mater Dei to a CIF State Football Open Division Championship as a senior in 2023.

Breland has the talent and motor to be an instant impact player on the interior defensive line.

Tionne Gray

DL | 6-6, 295 | St. Louis, MO

Rated a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Gray earned all-Metro honors as a senior at Hazelwood Central High School, logging 20 total tackles and four sacks.

Xadavien Sims

DL | 6-3, 275 | Durant, OK

Sims ranks as the top recruit in Oklahoma by 247Sports and is a consensus four-star prospect. He earned invitations to the Adidas All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.

Jaxson Jones

OLB | 6-3, 215 | Yuma, AZ

Jones ranks as a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and is 247Sports’ No. 33 edge prospect. In five games during his senior season at Yuma Catholic High School, he made 46 tackles, rolled up 17 TFL and nine sacks, and forced two fumbles.

Elijah Rushing

OLB | 6-6, 251 | Tucson, Arizona

Considered the top recruit in Arizona, Rushing is a five-star prospect and ranked No. 14 nationally by 247Sports. Rushing, who is among the country’s top edge prospects, was selected to the Adidas All-American Bowl after recording 55 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 13.5 sacks and 64 quarterback hurries during his senior season at Salpointe Catholic High School. He helped lead Salpointe to the semifinal in the AIA 6A State Football Championships.

Brayden Platt

LB | 6-2, 240 | Yelm, WA

The No. 53 recruit overall and No. 4 linebacker nationally as rated by 247Sports, Platt is among the top three prospects from Washington. The 2023 High School Butkus Award finalist was a selection to the Adidas All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. His Yelm team went 13-1 and finished as runner-up in the Washington 3A playoffs this past season.

A priority target for Washington, I am counting this commitment as a needed win against the Huskies for the year.

Kamar Mothudi

LB | 6-2, 215 | Los Alamitos, CA

Mothudi is a four-star linebacker prospect who was getting some looks at running back early on as well. He rushed for over 1,400 yards and scored 18 touchdowns as a junior, but his future is at linebacker and his upside is extremely high. During his junior season at Los Alamitos, Mothudi finished the year with 104 tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss.

He’s a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track and is just coming into his own. He has an ideal linebacker frame at about 6-3, 215 pounds and shows the positional versatility to play inside or outside and could even grow into an edge rusher.

Dylan Williams

LB | 6-2, 210 | Carson, CA

Williams is a consensus four-star recruit, ranks as one of 247Sports’ top 25 linebacker prospects and was selected to the Polynesian Bowl. He finished his 2023 season at Long Beach Poly High School with 83 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. Williams also earned all-Moore League Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Dakoda Fields

DB | 6-2, 185 | Gardena, CA

A top 100 recruit in 247Sports’ rankings, Fields was selected to the Adidas All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. During his senior season at Junipero Serra High School, he totaled 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Aaron Flowers

DB | 6-0, 190 | Forney, TX

The consensus four-star recruit from Forney High School is rated a top 125 prospect nationally and was selected to both the Adidas All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. Flowers helped Forney reach the state semifinals in Texas 5A D1 this past season, finishing the season with 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three TFL, seven interceptions and four passes defended.

A ball-hawk in the defensive secondary, Flowers will enter the spring competition to replace several starters. In addition to playing the ball in the air, he has shown a willingness to come down and lay hits on ball carriers and underneath routes that could make him an enforcer on the defense.

Sione Laulea

DB | 6-4, 185 | Mountain View, CA

The consensus No. 2 junior college transfer in the nation, Laulea earned all-Bay 6 League first team honors as a sophomore at San Mateo College. He finished the 2023 season with 27 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, four pass breakups and a sack.

Another DB with length and speed to improve the secondary. Clearly Lanning and crew are gearing up to take on the elite pass catchers in the Big 10 with height and athleticism.

Kingston Lopa

DB | 6-5, 190 | Sacramento, CA

Rated the No. 216 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports, Lopa is a four-star recruit who helped Grant High School go 13-3 and finish as runners-up in the CIF Division 2-AA State Football Championship this past season. A two-way player, Lopa totaled 67 tackles and four interceptions on defense, along with 39 catches for 711 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense.

Lopa will add some great height on the back-end with potential as a safety hybrid or STAR in Oregon’s system.

Ify Obidegwu

DB | 6-1, 185 | Baltimore, MD

Obidegwu ranks as a consensus four-star prospect and is among the top 15 cornerback recruits in the country. An Under Armor All-American, he was part of a St. Frances Academy team that went 9-1 his junior season in 2022 and gave up only 12.7 points per game.

With the draft, graduation, and transfer portal claiming several payers from the 2-deep at the five defensive back spots, the Ducks will be reloading on the back end. Obidegwu has the chance to play himself into the rotation early.

Gage Hurych

K | 6-1, 175 | West Linn, OR

Hurych is rated a 4.5-star by Chris Sailer Kicking, evaluating him as having “one of the strongest legs in America ... hits a clean ball off the ground and has a 55+ yard range.”

He and fellow West Linn teammate Hunter Haines signed their letters together as PWOs to Oregon and Washington State, respectively, making the local news.

Tyler Kinsman

P/K | 6-5, 225 | Nampa, ID

Rated a top 10 punting recruit by 247Sports, Kinsman averaged 35.1 yards on 19 punts with a long of 53 during his 2023 season at Skyview High School. He had 33 touchbacks on kickoffs, was named to the Idaho 4A All-State second team and was chosen for the Polynesian Bowl.

The Ducks had one of the better punters in the conference last season, who thankfully wasn’t used much. I quietly hope the Tyler is very bored during his tenure at Oregon, but shines when needed.

Not Finished Yet

Signing over two-dozen recruits on early signing day is impressive enough, but I suspect Lanning and the rest of the staff are not done yet. There is still talent to be had out there, both in prep recruits and the transfer portal. ATQ will keep you updated on the recruiting trail and how transfers add to this already impressive recruiting class.