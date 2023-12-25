Oregon Football: Signing And Portal Update

Late Signers:

Jericho Johnson

Jericho Johnson threw that Husky sweatshirt to the ground pic.twitter.com/9ABtrWoN6u — Austin (@deviousduck_) December 22, 2023

Jericho Johnson is a 6-3, 320 lb. 4* DL from Fairfield, CA. He is ranked as the #16 defensive lineman nationally. His signing reveal was an event, with 30 minutes of entertainment before choosing Oregon over Washington, Utah, and USC.

Late Transfers:

Kobe Savage

5-11 Sr. S Kobe Savage was a JUCO transfer to Kansas State, where he has played the past two seasons. Savage started in 10 games in 2022, with 58 tackles and three interceptions, before his season was cut short by a knee injury. He came back in 2023 with 57 tackles and three interceptions. The Ducks are getting a Wildcats captain that was a leader and the QB of the Kansas State defense - a very solid addition to a defensive area of need.

Portal activity should slow down for now. Oregon has the top-ranked players from the portal that they were going to get, as the top players in the portal have, by and large, made their commitments to new schools. There are also some players that the Ducks have interest in that chose not to commit on Early Signing Day, and will wait until closer to or on NSD, February 7, 2024.