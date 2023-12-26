Football Recruiting: Mad Skillz

National Signing Day was massive for Oregon Football, as Lanning & Co. made another splash with the best class in program history.

Although Oregon loaded up along the lines and on defense in general, the signees included a plethora of explosive skill position players...

Dillon Gresham

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect is a consensus four star recruit and one of the top receivers in California. As a senior at San Jacinto High School, he compiled 1,658 all-purpose yards, including 49 catches for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jeremiah McClellan

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is also a consensus four star recruit and one of the Top 100 players in the nation. The St Louis native, who flipped from Ohio State, was an All-American in 2023 and helped lead his team to the 6A Missouri State Championship game.

Luke Moga

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback is a three star 247 recruit and as a senior at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, passed for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 657 yards and three scores.

Ryan Pellum

The 5-foot-11, 170 pound wideout from Long Beach flipped his commitment from USC. As a senior at Millikan High School Pellum caught 66 passes for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named Moore League Player of the Year, was Under Armour All-American, and received an invite to the Polynesian Bowl.

AJ Pugliano

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Tight End from Medford is among the top prospects in Oregon and is rated a three star recruit by 247. In six games in 2023 he caught 37 passes for 452 yards and seven touchdowns and was a finalist for Oregonlive’s Football Player of the Year.

Jack Ressler

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver from Irvine is a 247 three star recruit and was chosen to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. Appearing in only four games as a senior at Mater Dei High School, Ressler had 11 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Da’Jaun Riggs

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back from D.C. is a consensus three star recruit who ran for 662 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at St. John’s High School as well as catching 26 passes for 339 yards and two scores.

Roger Saleapaga

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Orem, Utah is a three star recruit by 247 and the consensus top TE in the state of Utah. As a senior at Orem High School, he caught 46 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Polynesian Bowl selection in the process.