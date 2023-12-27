Football Recruiting: Drawing the Line

Football games can be won and lost in the trenches. Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry have made a priority of getting the right bodies for those positions on the roster with recent classes, and the 2024 class is no exception. Let’s take a look at the warriors recruited to battle it out on the offensive line.

Jac’Qawn McRoy

Offensive Tackle – Clay-Chalkville High School – Pinson, AL

The largest of this cycle’s recruits, McRoy is a mountain of a man that at 6’ 8” and 365 lbs. Even as an incoming freshman, he will be the biggest physical presence on the roster. A punishing run blocker, he can be seen tossing aside defensive linemen and getting to second level to throw blocks on backers and defensive backs the border on criminal. Shows the type of athleticism Oregon likes in its tackles and has room for growth in technique and physical refinement.

Oregon will return players with plenty of game experience along the line, but McRoy could push for playing time early, especially at right tackle opposite Josh Connerly Jr. He projects to be a multi-year starter and potential day one or two pick in the draft after a few years.

Fox Crader

Offensive Tackle – Evergreen High School – Vancouver, WA

Rarely is watching film of offensive linemen tons of fun. You look at movement, hand placement, and the ability to react. There are certainly exceptions. Watching Jackson Powers-Johnson get downfield and absolutely body hapless DBs is certainly a delight. I loved watching Crader’s game tape. At 6’ 6” and 285 lbs, Crader may be undersized for a D1 left tackle, but he moves well and plays with a mean streak that Oregon coaches will love. Frequently seeks out extra bodies after initial blocking target is leveled.

With a solid left tackle in place, Crader can carve out a role for himself, but isn’t likely to push for the starting role immediately. There may be more early playing time available by sliding inside to guard. A year with the program will allow him to add weight and adjust to defensive lineman he cant just throw aside. With good feet and a solid frame to build on, expect him to contribute in a big way in the future.

Devin Brooks

Interior Offensive Line – Clackamas High School – Clackamas, OR

Devin played tackle on his high school squad where he demonstrated good movement and length to be both a solid pass blocker and a road-grader in run blocking. One thing that jumped out of his highlights was the ability to finish blocks. Good athleticism and hand placement allows him to redirect faster defenders and fend off bull-rushes. Was even the target of a throwback screen for a touchdown.

Also played along the defensive line which helps with recognizing opposing schemes, but will need to add weight to his 6’ 4” 290 lbs frame. Projects on the interior, rather than at tackle, so I expect their to be some adjustment to changing assignments and scheme.

Trent Ferguson

Offensive Tackle – West Salem High School – Salem, OR

There is something to love about a right tackle who takes delight in getting to the second level to terrorized linebackers and defensive backs. Good feet and long arms standing a 6’ 7” and weighing in at 300 lbs. Has the strength to slap aside smaller defenders and the athleticism to make plays downfield.

Oregon will be absolutely stacked at tackle next year with 3 of 4 OL recruits having played there in high school to join the dozen players at the position. Ferguson will push those ahead of him, and may earn some playing time, but cracking the 2-deep would take an incredible showing during training camp.

Early Playing Time?

Among OL commits, Jac’Qawn McRoy is the only one currently expected to enroll early and participate in spring camp. That early jump may be enough to boost him into a rotation player in 2024. Even with the extra work in the spring, I would be surprised to see any of the 2024 OL recruits on the 2-deep for the season opener against Hawaii on August 24.