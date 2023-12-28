 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Men’s Basketball Dismantles The Trojan Horse, 82-74

The Ducks continue to be undefeated at MKA this season

By The_Badwater
Oregon v Georgia Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oregon men’s basketball built up a sizable lead in the first half and were able to hold on and close tonight’s game out with a win over the USC Trojans, 82-74.

The Ducks were led by the outstanding play of freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans, Jr.

Shelstad was electric early on, knocking down a couple of threes as Oregon built toward a double digit lead going into halftime.

Evans was also finding the bucket with the long ball. The Ducks entered halftime with a 17 point lead, 42-25.

Oregon came out flat after the half, and USC came out of the locker room with renewed energy, whittling the Oregon lead down to single digits.

The Ducks battled against their dry spell, and took a double digit lead again at the 6:55 mark.

The Trojans rallied again, however, and nibbled at the Oregon lead.

Ultimately, the Ducks maintained good ball control and put down free throws when it really mattered, and kept this season’s home winning streak alive.

USC finished with 45.9% shooting, and 33.3% on threes. They were only 66.6% at the line, shooting 10-15 on FTs. Four Trojans scored in double digits, led by Joshua Morgan and DJ Rodman, both of whom scored 14 points.

Oregon shot 46.2%, including 40% on threes, and a respectable 85.7% at the charity stripe.

Jackson Shelstad continues to impress. He’s fast, has great ball control, and is a delight to watch. Shelstad finished with 21 points, including 2-3 from distance.

Kwame Evans, Jr. had a career night, and his play was also fantastic. He ended with 22 points, going 3-4 on the long ball, and was a perfect 7-7 at the line. He also led the Ducks with 5 steals.

Kario Oquendo finished with 15 points, and Jermaine Couisnard scored 13.

Here is what coach Dana Altman had to say after the game:

Oregon next hosts UCLA in a bid to extend their home winning streak. That game is on Saturday, 12/30, at 1:00 pm PT and will be televised on CBS.

