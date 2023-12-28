Oregon Men’s Basketball Dismantles The Trojan Horse, 82-74

Oregon men’s basketball built up a sizable lead in the first half and were able to hold on and close tonight’s game out with a win over the USC Trojans, 82-74.
The Ducks were led by the outstanding play of freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans, Jr.
Shelstad was electric early on, knocking down a couple of threes as Oregon built toward a double digit lead going into halftime.
11-2 Ducks!— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 29, 2023
Shelstad hits two three's in a row for the early Oregon lead. #GoDucks
Evans was also finding the bucket with the long ball. The Ducks entered halftime with a 17 point lead, 42-25.
KJ for 3️⃣— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 29, 2023
UO 20, USC 10. #GoDucks
Oregon came out flat after the half, and USC came out of the locker room with renewed energy, whittling the Oregon lead down to single digits.
.@isaiahcollier04 shakes and bakes and finds Joshua Morgan for the slam dunk ✌️— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 29, 2023
The Ducks battled against their dry spell, and took a double digit lead again at the 6:55 mark.
A beautiful bucket— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 29, 2023
Shelstad finds Barthelemy for the up-and-under. #GoDucks
63-52, Oregon. 7:59, 2H.
ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/oUhMwb8aQm
The Trojans rallied again, however, and nibbled at the Oregon lead.
.@BoogieEllis drains a triple as this one comes down to the wire in Eugene— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 29, 2023
Ultimately, the Ducks maintained good ball control and put down free throws when it really mattered, and kept this season’s home winning streak alive.
USC finished with 45.9% shooting, and 33.3% on threes. They were only 66.6% at the line, shooting 10-15 on FTs. Four Trojans scored in double digits, led by Joshua Morgan and DJ Rodman, both of whom scored 14 points.
Oregon shot 46.2%, including 40% on threes, and a respectable 85.7% at the charity stripe.
Jackson Shelstad continues to impress. He’s fast, has great ball control, and is a delight to watch. Shelstad finished with 21 points, including 2-3 from distance.
Kwame Evans, Jr. had a career night, and his play was also fantastic. He ended with 22 points, going 3-4 on the long ball, and was a perfect 7-7 at the line. He also led the Ducks with 5 steals.
Kario Oquendo finished with 15 points, and Jermaine Couisnard scored 13.
Here is what coach Dana Altman had to say after the game:
Oregon next hosts UCLA in a bid to extend their home winning streak. That game is on Saturday, 12/30, at 1:00 pm PT and will be televised on CBS.
