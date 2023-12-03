WBB: Ducks fall to Pilots, prepare for Bears

The Oregon women’s basketball fell to in-state opponent the University of Portland 91-60 on Thursday 11/30. The Ducks got behind early, being outscored 20-10 and 26-8 in the first two quarters. Oregon played the Pilots much closer in the second half but the margin never significantly narrowed. The Ducks continued their season long shooting struggles going 35.7% from the floor, 29.4% beyond the arc, and only 55.6% from the charity stripe.

Portland out played Oregon in every facet of the game. Head coach Kelly Graves even admitted in post game interviews that this is the second time in three games the team has played poor team basketball against a solid opponent from a smaller school. Bright spots for the Ducks included a second straight double-double from sophomore forward Grace VanSlooten and a 4-8 three point shooting performance from freshman guard Sophia Bell.

Oregon now faces the challenge of facing perennial power Baylor while in a shooting slump and struggling to with sub-par play from the point guard position. The Ducks tip-off in Waco against the Bears at 11AM PST on Sunday December 3. TV coverage is on FS1 and you can listen over the air on the Oregon Sports Network or online with GoDucks Audio. We’ll have the recap Sunday evening right here on ATQ.