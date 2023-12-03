WBB: Ducks Defense Shines, Offense Sputters

The Oregon women’s basketball team lost another non-conference game today, falling to #13 Baylor 71-51. Though a 20 point loss is nothing the celebrate, the game actually showed some signs of hope for the team. The Ducks defense was excellent, holding the Bears to their lowest point total and field goal percentage of the season. Moreover, Oregon shot a solid 12 of 15 from the charity stripe.

But other aspects of Oregon’s play kept the game out of reach. The Bears were able to take more shots by out rebounding the Ducks 44-28 and only recording 14 turnovers to Oregon’s 20. Though Oregon scored first, Baylor led 13-4 halfway through the first quarter and never trailed again.

Forward Grace VanSlooten scored double digit points once more with 14, but the Ducks were led by center Phillipina Kyei with 15. Kyei recorded her fifth double-double of the season by also hauling in 12 rebounds.

Oregon has now lost 3 of their last 4. Women’s basketball begins a four game home stand against the Idaho Vandals in Matthew Knight Arena this Friday December 8 at 6pm.