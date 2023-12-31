Oregon @ Oregon State Women’s Basketball Game Thread

When: 2pm PST

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

Oregon women’s basketball opens Pac-12 play against rival Oregon State to close out 2023. The Ducks have struggled away from Matthew Knight Arena at times and face a stiff challenge from an undefeated Beaver’s squad.

Both teams like to play the game in the paint and rank in the top half of the Pac-12 in rebounds. Oregon State has been more consistent from the floor so far this season and is especially impressive from beyond the arc making 38.2% of three point attempts. Oregon has struggled with accuracy from the floor, but saw a notable increase in offensive output in the last two games.

Can the Ducks keep up their offensive momentum? Or will the Beavers build a dam on defense?

Take in all the action before the celebration tonight.

Go Ducks!