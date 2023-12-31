WBB Recap: Oregon’s Offense Evaporates Against Oregon State

Oregon took advantage of an extended cold spell by Oregon State’s shooters through most of the first half to build a 23-15 halftime lead on New Year’s Eve. The Ducks had a 29-20 advantage with 7:27 left in the 3rd quarter before a 14 point run by the Beavers changed the game. Oregon State used ball movement to find open shots and found their range. Oregon never found any chemistry on offense and went on to drop a disappointing conference opener 62-41.

The Beavers had been one of the best 3pt shooting teams in the conference going into this game but were ice cold in the first quarter going 0-6. Oregon’s Phillipina Kyei and Oregon State’s Raegan Beers matched each other well in the paint finishing with 16 and 17 rebounds, respectively. The Ducks star center never found any rhythm on offense however, while Beers would lead the way in scoring for all players with 24 points.

Even in the early game Oregon’s offense was never fully in sync, but as the Beavers heated up the Ducks looked desperate and began to risk low percentage shots that Oregon State generally defended well. Self inflicted wounds (traveling, stepping out of bounds) wasted desperately needed possessions. Grace VanSlooten ended at the only Oregon player with double digit points with 15, but got little help from her fellow starters or the bench. The Beavers, by contrast, got 18 points from the bench including 4 of their 6 three pointers.

With clear depth issues, more games like this one may be in the future for the Ducks when the starting lineup has an off night. Oregon has to rediscover the offensive chemistry they found against Utah Tech and Oklahoma State in the new year. The 41 points they scored tonight will probably not be enough to beat any Pac-12 opponent.

Time will tell what 2024 holds, but 2023 has fans filled with doubts.