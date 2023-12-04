Track Recap: Four Personal Bests and a New School Record at Season Opener

Four Top-Ten Finishes

Oregon is a track school. It may not get the glamor of the football or basketball teams, but while those teams produce professional athletes, the track and field program produces Olympians and world champions.

This fact makes it all the more impressive when you learn that Maddy Elmore just broke the school record in the 3,000 meters Saturday at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.

Elmore completed the race in 8:50.43, surpassing the prior record of 8:53.91 established by Jessica Hull in 2019 by more than three seconds. Elmore, a native of Eugene, becomes the fourth UO woman to achieve a time below nine minutes in this event. Notably, she improved her personal best by 21 seconds, resetting her time from the BU Valentine Invite last February, where she had previously clocked 9:11.70.

That time was good enough for 6th overall and 5th among college competitors.

In the Men’s mile, Elliot Cook was the top college runner and 2nd overall with a time 3:55:50. Cook was one of seven runners to dip below four minutes in the mile. That’s faster than driving in traffic in most cities. This was Cook’s third sub 4-minute mile and slightly behind his personal best of 3:55:34.

Teammates Alex Slenning (4:04.13) and Tomas Palfrey (4:04.42) secured the 12th and 14th positions, respectively, in the mile field during Saturday’s event. Slenning’s performance marked a notable achievement with a five-second improvement, surpassing his previous lifetime best of 4:09.67 set in the 2020 indoor season.

Klaudia Kazimierska led the UO women with a strong showing in the mile, securing a fourth-place finish with a time of 4:37.41. Joining her in the top 10 was Ella Nelson, clocking in at 4:40.60, nearly five seconds faster than her prior best of 4:45.38 from the January 2022 UW Invite in Seattle. In her debut for the UO and the inaugural indoor meet of her collegiate career, Samantha McDonnell (4:45.05) claimed the 14th spot overall.

Oregon’s Full Results

MEN

Mile

2. Elliott Cook – 3:55.50

12. Alex Slenning – 4:04.13 (PB)

14. Tomas Palfrey – 4:04.42

3,000 Meters

33. Aiden Smith – 8:05.19

39. Sergio Del Barrio – 8:07.48 (PB)

41. Benjamin Balazs – 8:07.90

45. Archie Noakes – 8:08.92

5,000 Meters

76. Josh Edwards – 13:55.56

101. Connor Burns – 14:00.43

161. Izaiah Steury – 14:23.13

WOMEN

Mile

4. Klaudia Kazimierska – 4:37.41

9. Ella Nelson – 4:40.60 (PB)

14. Samantha McDonnell – 4:45.05

3,000 Meters

5. Maddy Elmore – 8:50.43 (school record)

21. Mia Barnett/unattached – 9:12.26 (PB)