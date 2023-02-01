Filed under: Quack Fix 2-1-23: Any More Quacks Left? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 1, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-1-23: Any More Quacks Left? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Quack 12 Podcast: Altman Attitude Adjustment The Latest With Oregon and Top Uncommitted Recruit Nyckoles Harbor Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti moves into coaching role Oregon Ducks’ new golf facility begins construction in Creswell HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Football: 2023 Prep Signing Class Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!” Quack Fix 1-30-23: Duck Crootin This Week on ATQ Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Sputter At Stanford, 54-62 Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks Battle The Cardinal On The Road Loading comments...
