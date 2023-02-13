 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 2-13-23: Duck, Duck, Miss

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
UCLA v Oregon Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Bird’s Homer Lifts Oregon Past Bison

Oregon Ducks’ 2023 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

Slow Second Half Dooms Ducks Basketball

New Jersey Safety Jaylen McClain Places Oregon in Top Schools

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

