Quack Fix 2-15-23: Nix Year

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon v North Carolina Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Joey Harrington wasn’t surprised Bo Nix returned for 2023 season in Eugene

A’LIQUE TERRY RETURNS TO OREGON AS OFFENSIVE LINE COACH

Could Kyler Kasper be Oregon’s Breakout Wide Receiver in 2023?

Which Oregon Duck legends should be added to the ‘Shout!’ video?

