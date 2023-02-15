Filed under: Quack Fix 2-15-23: Nix Year Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 15, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-15-23: Nix Year Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Joey Harrington wasn’t surprised Bo Nix returned for 2023 season in Eugene A’LIQUE TERRY RETURNS TO OREGON AS OFFENSIVE LINE COACH Could Kyler Kasper be Oregon’s Breakout Wide Receiver in 2023? Which Oregon Duck legends should be added to the ‘Shout!’ video? HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Go 3-2 In First 2023 Softball Action MBB: Tournament hopes dashed, where do Ducks go from here? Quack Fix 2-13-23: Duck, Duck, Miss This Week on ATQ Ducks Fade Late, Lose 5th in Row Hot Start Fades, Ducks Lose 4th In a Row Loading comments...
