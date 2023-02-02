Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Duel In The Desert

When: 2/2/23, 7:30 pm PT

Where: McKale Memorial Center, Tuscon

Watch: ESPN

The Oregon men open up their desert road trip with a game against the #5 Arizona Wilcats. Arizona will be looking for payback for the beatdown they suffered in Eugene a few weeks ago, when the Ducks surprisingly crushed them 87-68.

Can the Ducks pull off the sweep? A few weeks ago it appeared that Oregon’s season was lost, and now the Ducks have made some noise. A win tonight would turn that background noise into meaningful conversation.

If you haven’t already, take a look at our Q&A conversation with Brian Pedersen of AZ Desert Swarm, and get tuned up and ready for the game. You can read our Q&A here.