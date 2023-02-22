Filed under: Quack Fix 2-22-23: Rough Stretch for Duck Basketball Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 22, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-22-23: Rough Stretch for Duck Basketball Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Quack 12 Podcast: Duck Basketball Weak in washington ESPN says Oregon’s NCAA Tournament door is ‘closing fast’ after winless weekend Oregon Ducks Football: 4 Ways Lanning’s Ducks Can Finish Games Better in 2023 Pac-12 considering Apple TV+ for football broadcast rights: Report HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack It Never Rains On This Podcast - 02-22-23 Ducks Weekend Sports Lollapalooza! Quack Fix 2-21-23: Only Getting Better! Men’s And Women’s Basketball Both Lose On The Road Quack Fix 2-20-23: Down Ducks This Week on ATQ Loading comments...
Loading comments...