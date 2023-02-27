This Week on ATQ

Monday, February 27
Baseball: UCSB series recap - SMC
Tuesday, February 28
Softball: Mary Nutter tournament recap - AH
Wednesday, March 1
WBB Pac-12 tournament 1st round v UW, 2:30pm PT Pac-12- SMC
Thursday, March 2
Baseball v USD, 3pm PT Pac-12 - BW
MBB v Cal, 8pm PT FS1 - BW
WBB Pac-12 tournament 2nd round v Stanford, 2:30 pm PT Pac-12 - BW
Friday, March 3
Baseball v USD, 3pm PT OLS - BW
WBB Pac-12 tournament semis - BW
Saturday, March 4
MBB v Stanford, 1pm PT CBS - AH
Baseball v USD, 2pm PT OLS - AH
Sunday, March 5
Baseball v USD, 12pm PT OLS - BW
WBB Pac-12 tournament finals - BW
