 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 2/27/23 - 3/5/23

By hythloday1
/ new
Las Vegas To Host 2024 Super Bowl LVIII
A neon sign that reads The Future is Female is viewed outside a dressing room at the Macy’s Fashion Show on February 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Monday, February 27

Baseball: UCSB series recap - SMC

Tuesday, February 28

Softball: Mary Nutter tournament recap - AH

Wednesday, March 1

WBB Pac-12 tournament 1st round v UW, 2:30pm PT Pac-12- SMC

Thursday, March 2

Baseball v USD, 3pm PT Pac-12 - BW

MBB v Cal, 8pm PT FS1 - BW

WBB Pac-12 tournament 2nd round v Stanford, 2:30 pm PT Pac-12 - BW

Friday, March 3

Baseball v USD, 3pm PT OLS - BW

WBB Pac-12 tournament semis - BW

Saturday, March 4

MBB v Stanford, 1pm PT CBS - AH

Baseball v USD, 2pm PT OLS - AH

Sunday, March 5

Baseball v USD, 12pm PT OLS - BW

WBB Pac-12 tournament finals - BW

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...