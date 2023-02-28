Filed under: Quack Fix 2-28-23: Time to Take Flight Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 28, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-28-23: Time to Take Flight Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Altman updates injury status for two guards, vows to play another reserve more Projecting Oregon Ducks’ defensive depth chart heading into spring football Oregon Football Announces Two New Additions to Coaching Staff Quack 12 Podcast: Entering Mallard Madness HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Drop Double-Header to Gauchos Quack Fix 2-27-23: Did You See Soares? This Week on ATQ Ducks Weekend Sports Wrap Ducks Soares Past Beavers, 69 - 67 Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Dispatch Sun Devils, 77-48 Loading comments...
