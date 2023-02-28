 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 2-28-23: Time to Take Flight

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Altman updates injury status for two guards, vows to play another reserve more

Projecting Oregon Ducks’ defensive depth chart heading into spring football

Oregon Football Announces Two New Additions to Coaching Staff

Quack 12 Podcast: Entering Mallard Madness

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...