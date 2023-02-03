Filed under: Quack Fix 2-3-23: Crunch Time for Graves' Ducks Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 3, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-3-23: Crunch Time for Graves' Ducks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oregon Has Established Themselves as Recruiting Heavyweights in Southern California Legacy Akili Smith Jr. Discusses Ducks Offer Oregon football comes out of national signing day with a top-10 recruiting class WBB RETURNS TO MKA, HOST COLORADO FRIDAY HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack MBB: Wildcats overpower Ducks, tourney hope get even slimmer Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Duel In The Desert Oregon Men’s Basketball: Q&A With Brian Pedersen Of Desert Swarm It Never Rains On This Podcast - 02-02-23 Football: 2023 Prep Signing Class Quack Fix 2-1-23: Any More Quacks Left? Loading comments...
