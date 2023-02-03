Tennis: Men take care of Santa Clara, gear up for weekend action

Oregon Men’s Tennis moved to 4-1 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Santa Clara Friday afternoon.

In singles competition, Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandercasteele won 6-2 while Ivailo Keremedchiev and Ray Lo came out on top 6-4. In doubles competition Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Luke Vandercasteele secured a 6-3 victory.

Oregon took the courts with a 1-0 lead, but Santa Clara tied things up with victories in the first sets. Lo got a point back for Oregon with his sweep, and Quinn added another after coming back from a 1-0 deficit to win in three sets.

Charlton, Klov-Nilsson and freshman Vlad Breazu added the additional three points for the total.

The team will get a break Saturday before they host Pacific at 11pm followed by Seattle at 5pm on Sunday.

Following that Oregon will take on their bitter rival Washington in Eugene.