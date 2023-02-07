Filed under: Quack Fix 2-7-23: O-Line Opening Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 7, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-7-23: O-Line Opening Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Duck Softball Begins at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge Oregon Football Signee Spotlight: Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm leaving for New England Patriots Notes and observations from Oregon baseballs winter scrimmages HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis: Weekend Recap Ducks Acrobatics & Tumbling Opens Season With Win in South Dakota Quack Fix 2-6-23: Yet Another Quality Loss This Week on ATQ Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Lose To #7 Utah, 92-100 Ducks Hold On By Fingernails, Beat Sun Devils Loading comments...
Loading comments...