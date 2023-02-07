Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis: Weekend Recap

The Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s tennis teams rebounded last weekend after difficult road trips the weekend before. To recap:

Women’s Tennis

The Oregon women traveled to Oklahoma on January 28/29, where they were swept by Kansas and #14 Oklahoma State. They got back on track in Eugene and hosted the Portland Pilots on February 4th, coming out on top 6-1.

The women picked up the doubles point, with Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral winning 6-3, and Ares Teixido Garcia and Jo-Yee Chan prevailing 6-2.

The Ducks then took five of the six singles matches, with these players prevailing:

Sophie Luescher defeated Iva Zelic 6-2, 6-3. Ares Teixido Garcia defeated Sally Pethybridge (POR) 6-2, 6-2. Karin Young defeated Rimona Rouf (POR) 7-5, 6-2. Uxia Martinez Moral defeated Aleks Dimitrijevic (POR) 6-2, 6-2. Jo-Yee Chan defeated Meagan Pearson 6-3, 6-1.

The women stay at home where they next host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, February 10th.

Men’s Tennis

The Oregon men started their weekend on Friday, hosting the Santa Clara Broncos. The Ducks were back in good form and took this match, 6-1.

Ducks take doubles after a win on court one from Josh/Quinn and the clincher from Luke/Jesper on court three! #GoDucks https://t.co/M5yDpHPrTS pic.twitter.com/1qza5JqdPh — Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) February 3, 2023

All the men’s double squads were victorious in securing the doubles point; Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele won 6-2, Ivailo Keremedchiev and Ray Lo won 6-4, and Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Luke Vandecasteele won 6-3.

Oregon won five of six singles matches, with wins by Quinn Vandecasteele, Joshua Charlton, Ray Lo, Vlad Breazu, and Jesper Klov-Nilsson.

The men then had a very active Sunday, hosting Pacific in the morning and Seattle in the afternoon.

Against Pacific, the Ducks dropped the doubles point but won all of the finished singles matches to end at 4-1.

Ducks Win!



Oregon clinches the W over Pacific with a Jesper winner on court 4. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/52Gcmh7Qlw — Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) February 5, 2023

Ray Lo, Vlad Breazu, Jesper Klov-Nilsson, and Quinn Vandecasteele won the match for Oregon.

The Ducks then swept the late afternoon games against Seattle, first sweeping the doubles point. In the finished singles matches, Quinn Vandecasteele won 6-3, 6-2, Ray Lo won 6-1, 6-3, and Vlad Breazu won 6-0, 6-2.

The Oregon men get a break this coming weekend. The following weekend they host the Washington Huskies on Friday, 2/17, and the San Diego Toreros on Sunday, 2/19.