 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 3-1-23: One Game at a Time

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon commit Fox Crader and primary Ducks LB target receive ratings boosts

Former Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman signs with Incarnate Word

Reviewing Oregon’s all-time special teams leaderboards

Oregon Hires Oregon State Defensive Assistant Brian Michalowski

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...