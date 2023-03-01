Filed under: Quack Fix 3-1-23: One Game at a Time Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Mar 1, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 3-1-23: One Game at a Time Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon commit Fox Crader and primary Ducks LB target receive ratings boosts Former Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman signs with Incarnate Word Reviewing Oregon’s all-time special teams leaderboards Oregon Hires Oregon State Defensive Assistant Brian Michalowski HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Game Thread: Ducks Begin March Through Pac-12 Tournament Softball: Ducks roll through Mary Nutter Classic Quack Fix 2-28-23: Time to Take Flight Ducks Drop Double-Header to Gauchos Quack Fix 2-27-23: Did You See Soares? This Week on ATQ Loading comments...
