Game Thread: Ducks Begin March Through Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies

Pac-12 Tournament First Round

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - 2:30 pm

Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pac-12 Networks - Radio: Oregon Sports Network

In what has been an up-and-down season for Oregon’s Women’s basketball team, the Ducks open play in the Pac-12 Tournament this afternoon. Oregon (16-13 overall, 7-11 Pac-12), has struggled with offensive consistency and 3-point shooting throughout the Conference season. When on their game, the Ducks have shown they can play with anyone, recently beating then #14 Arizona in Eugene.

Oregon faces rival Washington (15-13 overall, 7-11 Pac-12) in this first-round match-up with the winner receiving the unenviable task of playing #1 seed Stanford in the second round. The Ducks and Huskies split the season series, with each squad winning at home. Oregon won 65 - 58 in mid-January in Eugene and the Huskies prevailed 68 - 60 two weeks ago in Seattle.

Which Oregon team will show up for the Pac-12 tournament? Did the Ducks find something in their regular-season-closing home sweep of the Arizona schools? Make your predictions and leave your thoughts in the comments.