Hansen Spins 5-Hit Shut-Out - Ducks Blast Seattle U

Oregon’s Stevie Hansen bounced back from a tough weekend against the Washington Huskies with a 5-inning, complete-game 5 hitter and the Ducks bats backed her up to put away Seattle University 9 - 0 on Monday afternoon. Although it might be considered a step down in competition, Seattle is no tomato can. The Redhawks were 19 - 6 coming into the game against Oregon, a record that included a close loss to Michigan and a win over Minnesota.

KK Humphreys got the game off to a hot start for Oregon, whacking a lead-off homer over the right-field fence for a 1 - 0 Duck lead. Oregon couldn’t get anyone else on base, and Hansen then struck out the side in the bottom of the first. Oregon scored another run in the top of the 2nd as Vallery Wong drew a base on balls and Ariel Carlson blasted a one-out double to left. Tehya Bird then grounded out to third base, but Wong was able to score on the play. Seattle generated a base runner on an infield hit after Hansen’s 4th strikeout in a row, but Duck Catcher Terra McGowan cut her down trying to steal 2nd, and a flyout to left ended the inning.

Oregon’s offense really got rolling in the top of the third inning. After a lead-off groundout, Vallery Wong and McGowan had back-to-back singles to left and Alyssa Daniell crushed a line-drive 3-run blast to right center for a 5 - 0 Duck lead. Wong followed with a double, and Seattle made a pitching change which did not have the desired effect. Hanna Delgado walked, and Carlson picked up her second double of the game to score Wong and Delgado. Oregon couldn’t get Carlson in, however and the Duck barrage ended with Oregon in control 7 - 0. Seattle got a runner as far as third base in their half of the 3rd inning with one out, but Hansen struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Neither team could get much going in the 4th inning, although Seattle again had a runner on third after a double and a Hansen wild pitch. Oregon wasn’t done offensively, however, and put up two more runs in the top of the 5th. Wong hit a one-out single to right and Kedre Luschar came on to pinch-run. Delgado’s single moved Luschar to second and Carlson produced her third hit of the game to bring Luschar home. Oregon’s final run scored on a sacrifice grounder from Oregon Freshman Remmington Hewitt, pinch-hitting for Bird, that scored Delgado.

Have a day @_ariel_carlson!



She drives in her third run of the game and then @RemmingtonDean follows with an RBI ground out!



M5 | Ducks 9, Seattle 0



https://t.co/7QKS7UEjdC#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/bgjs7rCpQF — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 13, 2023

Seattle managed a couple of hits - and another runner on third base - in their half of the 5th inning, but Hansen got a couple of harmless fly balls that were snagged in center field and the game was over.

Hear from @stevie_hansen00 who shutout Seattle U, 9-0, for her 12th win of the season on Monday.#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/PVdDi7dG31 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 14, 2023

Hansen (12-3) went the distance for Oregon, giving up 5 hits and striking out 9 while issuing no walks. Hansen did have two wild pitches which ended up not hurting the Ducks. Oregon pounded out 11 hits, with Carlson going 3 - 3 with 3 RBI, McGowan 2 - 3, Daniell 1 - 3 with 3 RBI and Wong 2 - 2. Humphreys, Bird and Remmington also added RBIs.

.@WongVallery was 2-for-2 Monday versus Seattle and went 7-for-12 on the weekend with 2 HR, 2 2B and 7 RBI.#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/lpx4xrf7eo — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 14, 2023

The Ducks now return to Conference play facing a 3-game home series against Stanford next weekend and looking to get back on the positive side of the ledger in Conference play.