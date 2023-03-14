The complete collection of ATQ film reviews of the Ducks’ new transfer players

Share All sharing options for: Quacking the Roster: Film Study Compilation on Oregon’s 2023 Football Transfers

Oregon football has taken 10 transfers in the 2023 offseason:

OL Junior Angilau, Texas

DE Jordan Burch, South Carolina

OL Ajani Cornelius, Rhode Island

WR Traeshon Holden, Alabama

CB Khyree Jackson, Alabama

LB Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

WR Tez Johnson, Troy

DB Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss

LB Connor Soelle, Arizona State

DB Evan Williams, Fresno State

I’ve acquired enough quality film of their previous college play to write film reviews on each of them except Cornelius and Jackson. I’ll break them into five articles by position group — DE, OL, LB, DB, and WR — and compile them in this StoryStream as they’re published.