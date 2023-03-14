Quacking the Roster: Film Study Compilation on Oregon’s 2023 Football Transfers

Oregon football has taken 10 transfers in the 2023 offseason:
- OL Junior Angilau, Texas
- DE Jordan Burch, South Carolina
- OL Ajani Cornelius, Rhode Island
- WR Traeshon Holden, Alabama
- CB Khyree Jackson, Alabama
- LB Jestin Jacobs, Iowa
- WR Tez Johnson, Troy
- DB Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss
- LB Connor Soelle, Arizona State
- DB Evan Williams, Fresno State
I’ve acquired enough quality film of their previous college play to write film reviews on each of them except Cornelius and Jackson. I’ll break them into five articles by position group — DE, OL, LB, DB, and WR — and compile them in this StoryStream as they’re published.