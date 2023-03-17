 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 3-17-23: WNIT The Day!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

5 questions facing Oregon Ducks entering spring practice 2023

Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Maceal Afaese medically retires

Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s first spring practice

Oregon Spring Ball Position Battles: Ducks’ OL enters spring with a clean slate

