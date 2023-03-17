Filed under: Quack Fix 3-17-23: WNIT The Day! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Mar 17, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 3-17-23: WNIT The Day! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK 5 questions facing Oregon Ducks entering spring practice 2023 Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Maceal Afaese medically retires Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s first spring practice Oregon Spring Ball Position Battles: Ducks’ OL enters spring with a clean slate HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack MBB: a look ahead to 2024 Oregon Men’s Basketball Takes The First Round Of The NIT Oregon Baseball Falls To Niagara, 5-8 Quack Fix 3-16-23: Revenge Over the Anteaters Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks Host UC Irvine In NIT First Round Quack Fix 3-15-23: Beat the Anteaters! Loading comments...
Loading comments...