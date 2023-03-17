Oregon Ducks Super Friday Game Thread

Friday 3/17 -
@jstoffal9 gets the ball in the series opener at Washington State.— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2023
Watch https://t.co/VUIyWBYJSe
Listen https://t.co/bxMwp3w2mP
Stats https://t.co/8fVOgd60xL#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UfrQcjzy0s
Baseball vs. Washington State
When: 4:05 pm PT
Where: WSU, Pullman, WA
Watch: WSU Live Stream-5
Opening Day at the Jane!!!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 17, 2023
@StanfordSball
6:00 PM
Eugene, OR
Jane Sanders Stadium
Pac-12 Bay Area
https://t.co/RMGZwL4Zih
KWVA https://t.co/TniUQrwgvo
https://t.co/zTkwAr2M30
https://t.co/gzf2662dqe#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/5j2LdvXgdw
Softball vs. Stanford
When: 6:00 pm PT
Where: The Jane, Eugene, OR
Watch: Pac-12 Live
Round 1— Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) March 17, 2023
UO Live Stream
https://t.co/xliMr3rHI4
@UOSportsNetwork
https://t.co/oGLikkiWiC
️ https://t.co/1D8EjMOKvv#GoDucks | #WNIT pic.twitter.com/IzBzEvvPnZ
WNIT Basketball vs. North Dakota State
When: 7:00 pm PT
Where: MKA, Eugene, OR
Watch: Oregon Live Stream
Top of the morning to everyone; it's game day!— Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 17, 2023
: 5:00 p.m. PT
: https://t.co/cDd0agStMD
: https://t.co/LHf7YlzIvg#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/gGp8nz99bv
Loading comments...