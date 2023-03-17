 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon Ducks Super Friday Game Thread

Here is where to catch all the action tonight

By The_Badwater
Washington State v Oregon Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Friday 3/17 -

Baseball vs. Washington State

When: 4:05 pm PT

Where: WSU, Pullman, WA

Watch: WSU Live Stream-5

Softball vs. Stanford

When: 6:00 pm PT

Where: The Jane, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Live

WNIT Basketball vs. North Dakota State

When: 7:00 pm PT

Where: MKA, Eugene, OR

Watch: Oregon Live Stream

Women’s Lacrosse vs. California

When: 5:00 pm PT

Where: Papé Field, Eugene, OR

Watch: Oregon Live Stream-3

