Oregon Women’s Basketball Overpowers ND State, 96-57

The over 2,700 fans that attended tonight’s first round match between the Ducks and the North Dakota State Bison were treated to an outstanding performance from every Oregon player, as the Ducks easily handled ND State to advance to the second round of the WNIT.

Endyia Rogers earned her first career triple-double, and the first Ducks triple-double since the GOAT in 2020.

It was a nice rebound from a bumpy beginning of the game for Rogers, who had to endure three turnovers in the first quarter before turning her game around.

Grace VanSlooten scored four of the first six points for the Ducks, and looked 100% healthy after getting banged up at the end of the regular season.

In the first period, Oregon seemed to be shaking off some rust and ND State was able to hang around, only down four at the end of the period, 19-15.

In the second quarter, the Ducks blew the doors open and the rout was on.

This Endyia Rogers steal for the score would be the beginning of the end for the Bisons, as Oregon ended the second period on a 22-5 run.

Oregon’s defense really stepped up in the second period, and they did not let up all game. ND State could only muster three baskets on 21.4% shooting. Meanwhile, the Ducks were finding the hoop, and ended the half up 19 points, 41-22.

After the break, Oregon rained the long ball on the Bisons. Te-Hina Paopao went 4-4 from beyond the arc.

Paopao was not the only player hitting threes. Ahlise Hurst also had a very good game and went 2-2 on threes in the third period, and Oregon was up 70-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Rogers and Paopao didn’t score any points in the fourth, but they didn’t need to. Chance Gray stepped up with 10 points, and Taylor Hanson scored 8, going 2-2 from beyond the arc. One of Hanson’s threes was instrumental in Endyia Rogers’ triple-double, putting Rogers in double digits on assists:

North Dakota State was out-gunned, and they were undoubtedly looking to be more competitive than the final score of 96-57 would indicate. The leading scorer for the Bisons was Heaven Hamling with 16 points, followed by Elle Evans with 15. ND State simply did not have an answer for the defensive athleticism of the Ducks, who kept the Bisons to 35% shooting.

The entire Oregon lineup scored at some point during the game, and six Ducks put up double digit numbers; Te-Hina Paopao with 24, Chance Gray with 16, Grace VanSlooten with 12, Ahlise Hurst with 11, and Endyia Rogers and Taylor Hanson both scored 10. Paopao shot 9-11, including 6-7 on threes. Rogers’ game ended with her first career double-double; 10 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Oregon shot nearly 57% on the night and out-rebounded the Bisons 42-29.

Here is what head coach Kelly Graves had to say after the game:

Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers also talked after the victory:

The Ducks will have the weekend to rest and prepare for their next opponent, Rice University, who defeated BYU and will play Oregon on Monday. Rice will be a step up in competition - they are a good, well-coached team that won the WNIT two years ago, so they know how to get it done. Oregon will host Rice in MKA next Monday, 3/20/23, at 6:00 pm.