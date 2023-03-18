 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamond Ducks Saturday Game Thread

Softball and baseball both start at 2:00 pm today

By The_Badwater
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 25 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - Arizona v Oregon Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After dropping each of their respective first games, softball and baseball will attempt to tie their series this afternoon. Here is where you can catch today’s action:

Softball vs. Stanford

When: Saturday, 3/18/23, 2:00 pm PT

Where: The Jane, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

Baseball vs. Washington State

When: Saturday, 3/18/23, 2:00 pm PT

Where: Pullman, WA

Watch: WSU Live Stream-5

