Diamond Ducks Saturday Game Thread

After dropping each of their respective first games, softball and baseball will attempt to tie their series this afternoon. Here is where you can catch today’s action:
Softball vs. Stanford
What an afternoon for softball ☀!!!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 18, 2023
@StanfordSball
2:00 PM
Eugene, OR
Jane Sanders Stadium
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/aC2PKWul9Q
KWVA https://t.co/TniUQrwgvo
https://t.co/zTkwAr2M30
https://t.co/gzf2662dqe#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/7jajZEmvgH
When: Saturday, 3/18/23, 2:00 pm PT
Where: The Jane, Eugene, OR
Watch: Pac-12 Networks
Baseball vs. Washington State
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 18, 2023
Game two of series at Washington State at 2:05 p.m. today.
Watch https://t.co/VUIyWBYJSe
Listen https://t.co/bxMwp3w2mP
Stats https://t.co/8fVOgd60xL#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/k4BbktqY1O
