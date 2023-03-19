Diamond Ducks, Men’s Hoops NIT Game Threads

Baseball and Softball each have a chance to win their series against Wazzu and Stanford today, after exciting come-from-behind victories on Saturday. The Men’s Basketball team (20-14) plays its second home game in the NIT, facing off with the University of Central Florida (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena.
On Saturday, Oregon (19-7) ended Stanford’s 21-game softball winning streak, rallying from an early 1 - 0 deficit to win 2 - 1. Baseball (10-7) stormed back against the Cougars, plating 7 runs in the last 4 innings for the 14 - 8 victory.
Last Wednesday, Men’s hoops avenged an early season loss by running UC Irvine out of the MKA 84 - 58 in their NIT first-round matchup.
Softball
vs. Stanford Cardinal (23-3)
The Jane
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Noon, Pac-12 Bay Area
.@paige_sinicki ends the game with a #SCtop10 play!!!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 18, 2023
F | Oregon 2, Stanford 1#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/lyac7w2ZP0
Baseball
@ Washington State Cougars (14-4)
Pullman, WA
Sunday, March 19, 2023
1:05 PM, WSU Live Stream-5
' @gavingrant__ with his first career grand slam. Ducks lead is 7. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aj5GkL8eAm— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 19, 2023
Basketball
vs. University of Central Florida
Matthew Knight Arena
Sunday, March 19, 2023
4:30 PM, ESPNU
A thing of beauty @quincyguerrier to @TheKee09 to @Nathanbittle33 for the slam. #GoDucks— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) March 16, 2023
ESPN2
https://t.co/5I2NehKQj6 pic.twitter.com/fviFhAleSp
Loading comments...