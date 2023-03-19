Diamond Ducks, Men’s Hoops NIT Game Threads

Baseball and Softball each have a chance to win their series against Wazzu and Stanford today, after exciting come-from-behind victories on Saturday. The Men’s Basketball team (20-14) plays its second home game in the NIT, facing off with the University of Central Florida (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena.

On Saturday, Oregon (19-7) ended Stanford’s 21-game softball winning streak, rallying from an early 1 - 0 deficit to win 2 - 1. Baseball (10-7) stormed back against the Cougars, plating 7 runs in the last 4 innings for the 14 - 8 victory.

Last Wednesday, Men’s hoops avenged an early season loss by running UC Irvine out of the MKA 84 - 58 in their NIT first-round matchup.

Softball

vs. Stanford Cardinal (23-3)

The Jane

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Baseball

@ Washington State Cougars (14-4)

Pullman, WA

Sunday, March 19, 2023

' @gavingrant__ with his first career grand slam. Ducks lead is 7. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aj5GkL8eAm — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 19, 2023

Basketball

vs. University of Central Florida

Matthew Knight Arena

Sunday, March 19, 2023