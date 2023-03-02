Oregon Ducks MEGA Sports Game Thread

Women’s Basketball
When: 2:30 pm PT
Where: Las Vegas, NV, Pac-12 Tournament
Watch: Pac-12 Network
Hype us UP, Ducks pic.twitter.com/dmEgtZFmXv— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 2, 2023
After squeaking past the Huskies in first round play yesterday, Oregon’s next opponent in the Pac-12 tournament is tournament #1 seed Stanford. The Ducks played the Cardinal once during the season in Palo Alto, giving Stanford a competitive game before Oregon faltered at the end.
If the Ducks were to prevail - and to do so would be a major upset - then it’s likely that the NCAA selection committee would select them in some manner for the NCAA tournament. A loss today is a wait-and-see scenario for Sunday, to find out the trajectory of Oregon’s continued postseason play.
Oregon Baseball
When: 3:05 pm PT
Where: PK Park, Eugene, OR
Watch: Pac-12 Insider
Oregon baseball (4-3) plays the first of a four-game series at home, against the San Diego Toreros (5-1-1). SD took their series against Nebraska a couple of weeks ago (3-0-1), so they will be competitive, and we’ll see if the Ducks pitching can rise to the occasion.
@jstoffal9 and three true freshmen make up the rotation vs. San Diego at PK Park. Game 1 first pitch is Thursday at 3:05 p.m.— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 1, 2023
Notes | https://t.co/je0oX4CRYc#GoDucks | #SeeYouAtPK pic.twitter.com/YUaLicedjs
Men’s Basketball
When: 8:00 pm PT
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA
Watch: FS1
The men’s basketball team ends the regular season with a road trip to the Bay Area. Today they travel to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears before being hosted by Stanford on Saturday.
The Ducks should be able to finish their season with a sweep on the road; however, consistency has not been a hallmark of this year’s team, and there may be great gnashing of teeth before the weekend is over.
