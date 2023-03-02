Oregon Ducks MEGA Sports Game Thread

Women’s Basketball

When: 2:30 pm PT

Where: Las Vegas, NV, Pac-12 Tournament

Watch: Pac-12 Network

After squeaking past the Huskies in first round play yesterday, Oregon’s next opponent in the Pac-12 tournament is tournament #1 seed Stanford. The Ducks played the Cardinal once during the season in Palo Alto, giving Stanford a competitive game before Oregon faltered at the end.

If the Ducks were to prevail - and to do so would be a major upset - then it’s likely that the NCAA selection committee would select them in some manner for the NCAA tournament. A loss today is a wait-and-see scenario for Sunday, to find out the trajectory of Oregon’s continued postseason play.

Oregon Baseball

When: 3:05 pm PT

Where: PK Park, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Insider

Oregon baseball (4-3) plays the first of a four-game series at home, against the San Diego Toreros (5-1-1). SD took their series against Nebraska a couple of weeks ago (3-0-1), so they will be competitive, and we’ll see if the Ducks pitching can rise to the occasion.

@jstoffal9 and three true freshmen make up the rotation vs. San Diego at PK Park. Game 1 first pitch is Thursday at 3:05 p.m.



Notes | https://t.co/je0oX4CRYc#GoDucks | #SeeYouAtPK pic.twitter.com/YUaLicedjs — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 1, 2023

Men’s Basketball

When: 8:00 pm PT

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

Watch: FS1

The men’s basketball team ends the regular season with a road trip to the Bay Area. Today they travel to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears before being hosted by Stanford on Saturday.

The Ducks should be able to finish their season with a sweep on the road; however, consistency has not been a hallmark of this year’s team, and there may be great gnashing of teeth before the weekend is over.