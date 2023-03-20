Filed under: Quack Fix 3-20-23: Bittle Battle Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Mar 20, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 3-20-23: Bittle Battle Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK UO, RICE SET TO BATTLE IN WNIT SECOND ROUND Motivated Ducks Extend Season With Win Oregon Football Spring Camp Updates: Practice Two Dana Altman provides updates on Dante and Couisnard’s status for NIT quarterfinals HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Super Sports Sunday - Baseball, Basketball Win, Softball Falls Just Short Diamond Ducks, Men’s Hoops NIT Game Threads Diamond Ducks Even Both Series Diamond Ducks Saturday Game Thread Oregon Women’s Basketball Overpowers ND State, 96-57 Oregon Ducks Super Friday Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...