 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 3-20-23: Bittle Battle

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

UO, RICE SET TO BATTLE IN WNIT SECOND ROUND

Motivated Ducks Extend Season With Win

Oregon Football Spring Camp Updates: Practice Two

Dana Altman provides updates on Dante and Couisnard’s status for NIT quarterfinals

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...