WNIT Game Thread: Oregon Hosts Rice

When: Monday, 3/20/23, 6:00 pm PT

Where: MKA, Eugene, OR

After a comfortable win over North Dakota State on Friday, the Oregon Ducks (18-14) host Rice University tonight in second round WNIT action. The Owls (23-8, 13-7 Conference USA) lost in the first round of the Conference USA tournament, but defeated BYU in Provo, UT, in their first round WNIT contest.

Rice had four players score in the double digits against BYU, and senior Ashlee Austin and sophomore Malia Fisher earned C-USA second team honors over the season.

The Owls won it all at the WNIT two years ago, and they know how to get it done in tournament play.

Grace VanSlooten was back in the lineup on Friday and looked 100%. Kennedy Basham is still being held out due to concussion protocol and will not play tonight.