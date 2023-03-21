Oregon Men’s Basketball: Ducks Host Wisconsin in NIT Third Round

Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers

When: 3/21/23 at 6:00 pm PT

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Watch: ESPN

The Oregon Ducks (21-14) host the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) tonight in their first meeting since the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, a game that the Ducks won 72-54.

The Badgers lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament to Ohio State. Wisconsin defeated Bradley and then Liberty to earn the right to face Oregon, with the winner punching a ticket to Las Vegas.

The Badgers player to watch, and the player that the Ducks need to contain, is 7-0 junior Steven Crowl. Crowl averages 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He can take over a game, so the Ducks big men need to step up. If N’Faly Dante is cleared to play, that will be very helpful to the Ducks cause. Another player to watch is Chucky Hepburn. Hepburn burned Liberty for 27 points even though he was 0-6 from beyond the arc.

It is quite possible that we’ll see a return to action from Dante and Jermaine Couisnard, both of whom have not played thus far in the NIT due to injury.