Quack Fix 3-22-23: Season's End

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks close to matching best NIT run in school history

Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon House bill that would hold college coaches responsible for bad fans

Q&A: Wyatt Gilmore Visits Oregon

WATCH: Dana Altman sounds off on lack of fan support, team’s need to get better

