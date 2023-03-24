 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamond Ducks Game Thread, Friday 3/24

Baseball hosts Northwestern State, and softball hosts #3 UCLA

By The_Badwater
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baseball and softball are at home this weekend, and oddly enough it feels like these might be season defining home stands.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

Baseball has pitching issues; let’s not beat around the bush here. If baseball has a stab at taking this weekend’s series, they must perform better on the mound than they have thus far. Coach Mike Wasikowski demonstrably knows this; he has had a short leash on his young pitchers - a shorter leash than he was showing last season. We know who the first three starters are, and presumably the Sunday starter will be who has shown the best stuff over the weekend.

When: 3/24/23, 4:05 pm PT

Where: PK Park, Eugene, OR

Watch: Oregon Live Stream

Softball vs. UCLA

This will be a strange contest. UCLA is #3 in the nation, and after sitting out last season, Brooke Yanez now pitches for the Bruins. Oregon’s pitching staff is better than what they had last year. Stevie Hansen and Morgan Scott have both had impressive outings and need to continue to pitch well if Oregon is to upset this series. This will be a key series for these Oregon Ducks, and how they perform will define their season in an admittedly very difficult Pac-12 conference.

ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Softball Morgan L. Blackwell

When: 3/24/23 6:00 pm PT

Where: Jane Sanders Stadium, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...