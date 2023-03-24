Diamond Ducks Game Thread, Friday 3/24

Baseball and softball are at home this weekend, and oddly enough it feels like these might be season defining home stands.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

Baseball has pitching issues; let’s not beat around the bush here. If baseball has a stab at taking this weekend’s series, they must perform better on the mound than they have thus far. Coach Mike Wasikowski demonstrably knows this; he has had a short leash on his young pitchers - a shorter leash than he was showing last season. We know who the first three starters are, and presumably the Sunday starter will be who has shown the best stuff over the weekend.





A couple of vets get it started vs. Northwestern State this weekend before the freshman goes in game three.



Notes | https://t.co/qvVh08Jmsr

Tickets | https://t.co/wzbgTAn1T5#GoDucks | #SeeYouAtPK pic.twitter.com/2GWiGMdi3k — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 22, 2023

When: 3/24/23, 4:05 pm PT

Where: PK Park, Eugene, OR

Watch: Oregon Live Stream

Softball vs. UCLA

This will be a strange contest. UCLA is #3 in the nation, and after sitting out last season, Brooke Yanez now pitches for the Bruins. Oregon’s pitching staff is better than what they had last year. Stevie Hansen and Morgan Scott have both had impressive outings and need to continue to pitch well if Oregon is to upset this series. This will be a key series for these Oregon Ducks, and how they perform will define their season in an admittedly very difficult Pac-12 conference.

When: 3/24/23 6:00 pm PT

Where: Jane Sanders Stadium, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network