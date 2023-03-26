Sunday Sports Game Threads

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Softball vs UCLA, WNIT “Great 8” Contest Against Huskies Headline

Oregon sports teams are in major action Sunday afternoon as the Softball team tries to win its home series against #3 UCLA, Women’s Basketball travels to Seattle to face off against the Washington Huskies in the NIT’s “Great 8” round, baseball completes a 4-game home series against Northwestern State and Lacrosse travels to play USC.

SOFTBALL - Noon - vs UCLA - The Jane

TV: Pac-12 Networks

After two weather delays, the Bruins knotted the series at one game apiece by relying on the long ball and outscoring Oregon 7 - 4 on Saturday. Morgan Scott - who did not pitch Saturday - is likely to start in the circle for the Ducks. She shut down UCLA’s hitters in Friday’s opener, winning 3 - 0.

BASEBALL - 12:05 PM - vs Northwestern State - PK Park

TV: Oregon Live Stream

The Demons have not put up much resistance thus far, dropping the Friday game and Saturday doubleheader games by a total score of 41 - 11. Aside from a shaky 9th inning in the first game of yesterday’s twin bill, Oregon’s pitchers have had little trouble shutting NSU down. The Ducks go for the 4-game sweep on Sunday.

LACROSSE - NOON - @ USC - Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks

The Ducks look to right the Pac-12 season ship as they travel to play the Trojans after dropping their first three Conference tilts.

WNIT “Great 8” Tournament Game - @ Washington - Seattle

TV: On-Line Only Here

Incredibly, this season’s 4th matchup between two of college sports greatest rivals is available only over the internet. The Ducks hold a 2 - 1 season advantage over the Huskies including a 52 - 50 first-round win in the Pac-12 tournament. The Ducks will be looking to continue the high level of play they’ve maintained in the WNIT and move on to the Tournament’s “Fab Four”.

