Sunday Sports Game Threads

Oregon sports teams are in major action Sunday afternoon as the Softball team tries to win its home series against #3 UCLA, Women’s Basketball travels to Seattle to face off against the Washington Huskies in the NIT’s “Great 8” round, baseball completes a 4-game home series against Northwestern State and Lacrosse travels to play USC.

SOFTBALL - Noon - vs UCLA - The Jane

After two weather delays, the Bruins knotted the series at one game apiece by relying on the long ball and outscoring Oregon 7 - 4 on Saturday. Morgan Scott - who did not pitch Saturday - is likely to start in the circle for the Ducks. She shut down UCLA’s hitters in Friday’s opener, winning 3 - 0.

BASEBALL - 12:05 PM - vs Northwestern State - PK Park

The Demons have not put up much resistance thus far, dropping the Friday game and Saturday doubleheader games by a total score of 41 - 11. Aside from a shaky 9th inning in the first game of yesterday’s twin bill, Oregon’s pitchers have had little trouble shutting NSU down. The Ducks go for the 4-game sweep on Sunday.

LACROSSE - NOON - @ USC - Los Angeles, CA

The Ducks look to right the Pac-12 season ship as they travel to play the Trojans after dropping their first three Conference tilts.

WNIT “Great 8” Tournament Game - @ Washington - Seattle

Incredibly, this season’s 4th matchup between two of college sports greatest rivals is available only over the internet. The Ducks hold a 2 - 1 season advantage over the Huskies including a 52 - 50 first-round win in the Pac-12 tournament. The Ducks will be looking to continue the high level of play they’ve maintained in the WNIT and move on to the Tournament’s “Fab Four”.