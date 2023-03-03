Oregon Baseball Takes First Two Games Against San Diego

Yesterday, the Oregon Ducks began their four-game home stand against the San Diego Toreros, and you couldn’t ask for better baseball than what we’ve seen the past two days. These are two well-matched, excellent clubs and thus far we’ve been treated to some highly competitive games, where no one has lead by more than two runs.

Here was the announced starters ahead of the weekend. We’ve only had glimpses of Oregon’s freshman pitchers so far. We’ll get a better look this weekend, with three freshman pitchers starting after veteran Jace Stoffal opened up on Thursday.

@jstoffal9 and three true freshmen make up the rotation vs. San Diego at PK Park. Game 1 first pitch is Thursday at 3:05 p.m.



Notes | https://t.co/je0oX4CRYc#GoDucks | #SeeYouAtPK pic.twitter.com/YUaLicedjs — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 1, 2023

Game 1 - 3/2/23

San Diego drew first blood in the first inning, knocking a two-out home run over the left field fence. Stoffal buckled down and SD was only able to garner one additional hit through the five innings that Stoffal was on the mound.

All the Ducks pitchers have been helped by great defensive play, such as this double play in the second inning that snuffed out SD’s attempt to pad their score:

T2 | Nothing doing for the Toreros thanks in part to Nishida2Grant2Walsh. #GoDucks



San Diego 1

Oregon 0 pic.twitter.com/xKjNZuf0Fc — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 2, 2023

Oregon got to business in the fourth inning. Tanner Smith walked, followed by a Sabin Ceballos single to right center field. A wild pitch advanced the runners, and Drew Cowley took advantage, driving a deep 2 RBI double to score the runners.

-



Ducks lead after this Drew Cowley double. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cX8flzwc54 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 2, 2023

Jace Stoffal kept the Toreros scoreless through the rest of his five innings of play, even helping the Ducks defensively to close out the fifth.

T5 | Ducks keep it a 1-run ball game. Not an easy play by @A5D0l and @jstoffal9 to end the inning. #GoDucks



San Diego 1

Oregon 2 pic.twitter.com/jol6qk56M9 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2023

Matt Dallas took the mound for Oregon in the sixth and kept SD off home plate in his 2.2 innings of relief.

In the seventh inning, Jacob Walsh clocked a solo home run to put the Ducks up by two, 3-1.

@JGWalsh_ goes gone over the center field wall. Ducks lead is 2. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/sstii8jCzN — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2023

With two outs and a runner in scoring position in the top of the eighth, Josh Mollerus came to the mound in relief of Dallas. SD advanced a runner off a wild pitch, and then an RBI single closed the Toreadors to 3-2. That’s as far a SD would get - Mollerus retired the rest of the side and earned the save when SD could not score in the ninth. Oregon took the series opener on a well played game with neither side committing any errors.





2-run double by Cowley and a @JGWalsh_ solo homer give the Ducks the win. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/be2k6NjTBj — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2023

Coach Mark Wasikowski seemed fairly pleased with the game result:





Great to start a series with a W. @CoachWazUO says he saw some good things and some places the club can improve. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cNlbgytm6v — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 3, 2023

Game 2 - 3/3/23

In today’s game, freshman Leo Uelmen started and stayed in for 5.1 innings. San Diego scored a run apiece in the second and third innings - unearned, due to Duck errors - but Oregon came roaring back in the bottom of the third to take the lead.

Gavin Grant popped a double to left center, then scored off a Tanner Smith RBI single.

Rikuu Nishida was then hit by a pitch, advancing Smith to second base. For the second time in as many days (and hit in nearly exactly the same spot), Drew Cowley launched a 2 RBI double, and Oregon took the lead 3-2.

B3 | Ducks get three, two coming on this Cowley 2-bagger. #GoDucks



San Diego 2

Oregon 3 pic.twitter.com/PhJlSVQXUW — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 4, 2023

Both sides were scoreless in the next three innings. Continued stellar defense helped keep the Toreros off the board.

In the early part of the top of the sixth inning, Logan Mercado came to the mound in relief and would finish the game, earning the win in the process. The last three innings weren’t without tense moments, however, when SD tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning. USD hit the ball well to start the top of the ninth, but the defense of 3b Sabin Ceballos was up to the challenge in perhaps the key defensive play of the game:

.@20_sabin makes the rocket up the line look routine. It wasn't. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hjOPv86mso — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 4, 2023

In the bottom of the ninth, Owen Diodati hit a double and was replaced by Mason Lytle as the pinch runner. Tanner Smith then perfectly placed the walk-off RBI double to win the game, 4-3.

Final numbers for the game were:

Coach Wasikowski’s observations after the game:

Logan Mercado (1-0) picked up today’s win. The Oregon Ducks (6-3) seem to be regaining their footing after being swept last weekend by UC Santa Barbara. The Toreros (5-3-1) will be looking tomorrow to get back in to this series.

Oregon plays USD tomorrow in PK Park at 2:05 pm PT. The game can be viewed on Oregon Live Stream.