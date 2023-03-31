Diamond Ducks Game Thread Friday 3/31

The Rivalry Series begins tonight!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 31, 2023
6:00 PM
Corvallis, OR
Kelly Field
Pac-12 Network
Softball -
When: Friday, 3/31/23, 6:00 pm PT
Where: Corvallis, OR
Watch: Pac-12 Network
Ducks softball begins their rivalry series this weekend, and are hosted by the Oregon State Beavers. Hopefully Oregon can take a respite after the juggernaut they endured the past few weekends, but you can’t take anything for granted in Pac-12 softball.
Baseball -
When: Friday, 3/31/23. 6:00 pm PT
Where: Tuscon, AZ
Watch: Arizona Live Stream-3
After drubbing Northwestern State this last series, the Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats. The starting rotation with be the same as last week, which means that Jace Stoffal gets tonight’s start.
