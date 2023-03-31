 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamond Ducks Game Thread Friday 3/31

Both teams are on the road and start at 6 pm tonight

By The_Badwater
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 25 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - Arizona v Oregon Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Softball -

When: Friday, 3/31/23, 6:00 pm PT

Where: Corvallis, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Ducks softball begins their rivalry series this weekend, and are hosted by the Oregon State Beavers. Hopefully Oregon can take a respite after the juggernaut they endured the past few weekends, but you can’t take anything for granted in Pac-12 softball.

Baseball -

When: Friday, 3/31/23. 6:00 pm PT

Where: Tuscon, AZ

Watch: Arizona Live Stream-3

After drubbing Northwestern State this last series, the Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats. The starting rotation with be the same as last week, which means that Jace Stoffal gets tonight’s start.

