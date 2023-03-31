Diamond Ducks Game Thread Friday 3/31

Softball -

When: Friday, 3/31/23, 6:00 pm PT

Where: Corvallis, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Ducks softball begins their rivalry series this weekend, and are hosted by the Oregon State Beavers. Hopefully Oregon can take a respite after the juggernaut they endured the past few weekends, but you can’t take anything for granted in Pac-12 softball.

Back on the road to open a three-game series at Arizona. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hL5mywQezD — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 31, 2023

Baseball -

When: Friday, 3/31/23. 6:00 pm PT

Where: Tuscon, AZ

After drubbing Northwestern State this last series, the Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats. The starting rotation with be the same as last week, which means that Jace Stoffal gets tonight’s start.