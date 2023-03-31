Diamond Ducks: Oregon Baseball Tames The Wildcats

Softball -

Tonight's Oregon-OSU game has been rained out.



Check our social accounts for an updated schedule as information becomes available.#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/QVuvyP7n4S — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 1, 2023

Tonight’s softball game was rained out and tomorrow’s match has turned into a double header.

We’ll see how well that goes - it’s supposed to rain all day tomorrow.

Baseball -

Jace Stoffal had a solid start on the mound, and even though he allowed three runs over seven innings, he had nothing to be concerned about with the Ducks offense putting up 15 runs on 22 hits in taking the first game of the Arizona series, 15-3.

Oregon’s hit parade began quietly in the first, with Rikuu Nishida walking, stealing second, and then after advancing to third he scored on a Sabin Ceballos single.

T1 | Ducks get on the board first. @A5D0l walks and steals second before scoring on @20_sabin infield hit. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

Arizona 0 pic.twitter.com/SDVTXJdWsO — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Stoffal took care of his end of the first:

B1 | 1-2-3 inning for @jstoffal9 including his first K. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

Arizona 0 pic.twitter.com/ZN3gccn8ig — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

In the second inning, Oregon channeled some of that rain aura pummeling Corvallis and rained runs on Arizona. Jacob Walsh opened the inning with his sixth home run of the season.

@JGWalsh_ with to solo shot to lead off the second. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/b7wYSwfL1I — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Nishida gets in on the action again with an RBI single that makes it 3-0. The Ducks then loaded the bases, and a Drew Cowley triple scores three.





Cowley puts a 3-spot on the board with a bases-clearing triple. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/hRRhX6u5Pf — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Ceballos scored Cowley, and after a Tanner Smith single put Ceballos on third, Jacob Walsh scored Ceballos for Walsh’s second, separate, RBI of the inning.

T2 | @JGWalsh_ caps Oregon's 7-run inning with a RBI single. Walsh started it with a solo home run. #GoDucks



Oregon 8

Arizona 0 pic.twitter.com/HYVftUv5eq — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Arizona’s attempt to rally in the bottom of the second was limited by this fantastic ss-2b-1b double play:

The 8-2 score was carried into the fifth inning, as both sides were scoreless in the third and fourth.

The Ducks scored five in the fifth, and it didn’t matter who pitched to them. The 13-2 score put this game completely out of reach for the Wildcats.

T5 | Ducks add a five-spot. @tannerr_smith caps it with a RBI scoring @20_sabin #GoDucks



Oregon 13

Arizona 2 pic.twitter.com/qQOn0sY0MZ — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Arizona added their third run in the bottom of the fifth, and that’s all they could muster. Gavin Grant scored Dominic Hellman with a double in the sixth, and in the seventh inning Jacob Walsh struck against with his second home run and third RBI of the game.

T7 | - @JGWalsh_ goes yard for the second time in the game. This one crushed over the center-field wall. #GoDucks



Oregon 15

Arizona 3 pic.twitter.com/iYnLwTAtqR — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Stoffal did everything he needed to, but credited Oregon’s offense and defense for the complete-team win.

Oregon’s offense racked up pinball numbers; very impressive against a Pac-12 opponent.





Season-high 22 hits

All 9 starters had a hit (8 had multiple hits)

7 starters had an RBI (4 had multiple RBI)

8 starters scored a run (7 scored multiple runs)

Roseburg, Ore duo (Stoffal/Anderson) combine on five-hitter#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QD8QxFSdFQ — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 1, 2023

Oregon’s attempt to get the series win is tomorrow, 4/1/23, and is also an evening game, with a 6:00 pm PT start time. Logan Mercado takes the mound initially for the Ducks, and that game is also on Arizona Live Stream-3.