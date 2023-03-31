 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamond Ducks: Oregon Baseball Tames The Wildcats

Softball never takes the field due to rain

By The_Badwater
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 25 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - Arizona v Oregon Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Softball -

Tonight’s softball game was rained out and tomorrow’s match has turned into a double header.

We’ll see how well that goes - it’s supposed to rain all day tomorrow.

Baseball -

Jace Stoffal had a solid start on the mound, and even though he allowed three runs over seven innings, he had nothing to be concerned about with the Ducks offense putting up 15 runs on 22 hits in taking the first game of the Arizona series, 15-3.

Oregon’s hit parade began quietly in the first, with Rikuu Nishida walking, stealing second, and then after advancing to third he scored on a Sabin Ceballos single.

Stoffal took care of his end of the first:

In the second inning, Oregon channeled some of that rain aura pummeling Corvallis and rained runs on Arizona. Jacob Walsh opened the inning with his sixth home run of the season.

Nishida gets in on the action again with an RBI single that makes it 3-0. The Ducks then loaded the bases, and a Drew Cowley triple scores three.

Ceballos scored Cowley, and after a Tanner Smith single put Ceballos on third, Jacob Walsh scored Ceballos for Walsh’s second, separate, RBI of the inning.

Arizona’s attempt to rally in the bottom of the second was limited by this fantastic ss-2b-1b double play:

The 8-2 score was carried into the fifth inning, as both sides were scoreless in the third and fourth.

The Ducks scored five in the fifth, and it didn’t matter who pitched to them. The 13-2 score put this game completely out of reach for the Wildcats.

Arizona added their third run in the bottom of the fifth, and that’s all they could muster. Gavin Grant scored Dominic Hellman with a double in the sixth, and in the seventh inning Jacob Walsh struck against with his second home run and third RBI of the game.

Stoffal did everything he needed to, but credited Oregon’s offense and defense for the complete-team win.

Oregon’s offense racked up pinball numbers; very impressive against a Pac-12 opponent.

Oregon’s attempt to get the series win is tomorrow, 4/1/23, and is also an evening game, with a 6:00 pm PT start time. Logan Mercado takes the mound initially for the Ducks, and that game is also on Arizona Live Stream-3.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...