Oregon Ducks Super Sports Saturday Game Thread

Oregon Ducks sports has a busy day in this first Saturday of March. Yes, we have men’s basketball playing early this afternoon, but that’s not the only action going on:
Beach Volleyball -
Beach SZN.— GoDucks (@GoDucks) February 23, 2023
Oregon beach volleyball begins their 10th season tomorrow at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, AZ #GoDucks
The women’s BVB squad is in Los Angeles today. They will be facing UCLA at 10:00 and Arizona at 4:00 PT.
Softball -
The @pac12 inducted its first ever 12-woman class into the conference's Hall of Honor on Friday in Las Vegas, and one of the honorees was @OregonSB legend Janie Takeda Reed #GoDucks
The Ducks are playing another double header today at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, CA. They have a 5:30 match against San Jose State, followed by an 8:00 game vs. Loyola Marymount. Both games can only be followed live on KWVA 88.1 radio.
Men’s Basketball -
SENIOR DAY ‼️ Come out to MKA today at 1pm to celebrate with us Senior Day as the @oregonmbb will be taking on Stanford in their final regular season matchup. Best of luck to all our seniors!! #scoducks #thepitislit #oregonpitcrew
Oregon hosts Stanford today at MKA. Tipoff is at 1:00 and is being televised on CBS.
Baseball -
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 4, 2023
Chance to clinch a series win today. First pitch at 2:05 p.m.
Tickets https://t.co/wzbgTAn1T5
Watch https://t.co/VUIyWBZhHM
Listen https://t.co/bxMwp3wAcn
Stats https://t.co/8fVOgd6ynj#GoDucks | #SeeYouAtPK pic.twitter.com/gb8JWYQUs6
USD faces the Ducks again in PK park, and if the last two games are any indicator then this will be a tightly fought game that will be worth your attention. You can watch the action on Oregon Live Stream.
