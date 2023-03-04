Oregon Ducks Super Sports Saturday Game Thread

Oregon Ducks sports has a busy day in this first Saturday of March. Yes, we have men’s basketball playing early this afternoon, but that’s not the only action going on:

Beach Volleyball -

Beach SZN.



Oregon beach volleyball begins their 10th season tomorrow at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, AZ #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ThvNWe18q8 — GoDucks (@GoDucks) February 23, 2023

The women’s BVB squad is in Los Angeles today. They will be facing UCLA at 10:00 and Arizona at 4:00 PT.

Softball -

The @pac12 inducted its first ever 12-woman class into the conference's Hall of Honor on Friday in Las Vegas, and one of the honorees was @OregonSB legend Janie Takeda Reed #GoDuckshttps://t.co/7DJCKD9taf — Rob Moseley (@GoDucksMoseley) March 4, 2023

The Ducks are playing another double header today at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, CA. They have a 5:30 match against San Jose State, followed by an 8:00 game vs. Loyola Marymount. Both games can only be followed live on KWVA 88.1 radio.

Men’s Basketball -

SENIOR DAY ‼️ Come out to MKA today at 1pm to celebrate with us Senior Day as the @oregonmbb will be taking on Stanford in their final regular season matchup. Best of luck to all our seniors!! #scoducks #thepitislit #oregonpitcrew pic.twitter.com/SLsyKrf7IU — Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) March 4, 2023

Oregon hosts Stanford today at MKA. Tipoff is at 1:00 and is being televised on CBS.

Baseball -

USD faces the Ducks again in PK park, and if the last two games are any indicator then this will be a tightly fought game that will be worth your attention. You can watch the action on Oregon Live Stream.