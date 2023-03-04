 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Ducks Super Sports Saturday Game Thread

It’s a busy day today, with BVB, MBB, baseball, and softball playing today

By adamh86 and The_Badwater
UCLA v Oregon Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks sports has a busy day in this first Saturday of March. Yes, we have men’s basketball playing early this afternoon, but that’s not the only action going on:

Beach Volleyball -

The women’s BVB squad is in Los Angeles today. They will be facing UCLA at 10:00 and Arizona at 4:00 PT.

Softball -

The Ducks are playing another double header today at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, CA. They have a 5:30 match against San Jose State, followed by an 8:00 game vs. Loyola Marymount. Both games can only be followed live on KWVA 88.1 radio.

Men’s Basketball -

Oregon hosts Stanford today at MKA. Tipoff is at 1:00 and is being televised on CBS.

Baseball -

USD faces the Ducks again in PK park, and if the last two games are any indicator then this will be a tightly fought game that will be worth your attention. You can watch the action on Oregon Live Stream.

