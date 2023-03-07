Softball: Ducks perform well in Judi Garman Classic, prepare for conference play

One final tournament in California awaited Oregon Softball this past weekend before conference play starts up against the hated Huskies of Washington, and the Ducks didn’t disappoint.

Oregon went 4-1 in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, with two games being stopped in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

Thursday saw Oregon take care of their first opponent of the tournament, Fresno State, 6-2. On Friday the Ducks had a slip up in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota but were able to rebound later that day, taking out their frustrations on Cal Poly in a 17-1 demolition that was stopped early.

Saturday evening provided matchups with San Jose State, which Oregon won 6-2, and Loyola Marymount, who the Ducks clobbered 9-0 in another early stoppage game.

Sunday was supposed to see Oregon take on Long Beach State in a non-tournament matchup, but rain and even snow in the area forced the game to be canceled.

Tehya Bird ‘s double with the bases loaded in the third inning provided the cushion Oregon needed against Fresno State. But against Minnesota, the offense sputtered, as two of Oregon’s most reliable hitters, Allee Bunker and KK Humphreys, were unable to drive in a single run in three at bats for each.

Stevie Hansen, Oregon’s red-hot ace, pitched her 10th consecutive victory of the season against Cal Poly, who was overwhelmed by Oregon’s offensive onslaught. Bunker drove in four runs, Alyssa Daniell drove in three, and Terra McGowan and Katelyn Howard each drove in two.

A bases-loaded situation against San Jose State saw Daniell drive in two runs in a tie game to give Oregon a lead it would not relinquish, and Hansen came on in relief for an 11th consecutive win.

Finally, a brilliant pitching performance by Morgan Scott against Loyola Marymount complemented by RBIs from Bunker, McGowan, and Kedre Luschar easily wrapped up the last victory.