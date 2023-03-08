 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Football: Stanford at Oregon

Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2023 Football Staff Additions

The complete collection of ATQ film reviews of the Ducks’ new OC/QB coach, co-DC/safeties coach, and OL coach

Contributors: hythloday1
Oregon hired three new staff members between the 2022 and 2023 seasons: OC and QB coach Will Stein from UTSA, co-DC and safeties coach Chris Hampton from Tulane, and OL coach A’lique Terry who’d previously been at Hawai’i. I reviewed their tenures at those schools and wrote film study articles on them; this StoryStream compiles them all in one place.

