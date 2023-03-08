Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2023 Football Staff Additions

Oregon hired three new staff members between the 2022 and 2023 seasons: OC and QB coach Will Stein from UTSA, co-DC and safeties coach Chris Hampton from Tulane, and OL coach A’lique Terry who’d previously been at Hawai’i. I reviewed their tenures at those schools and wrote film study articles on them; this StoryStream compiles them all in one place.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 22, 2023, 7:01am PST
Jan 22, 2023, 7:01am PST
-
March 8
Duck Tape: Film Study of OL Coach A’lique Terry
A review of the 2021 Hawai’i season with Terry as OL coach
-
February 16
Duck Tape: Film Study of Co-DC and Safeties Coach Chris Hampton
A review of Tulane’s 2022 season with Hampton as playcaller
-
January 22
Duck Tape: Film Study of OC Will Stein
A review of UTSA’s 2022 season with Stein as playcaller