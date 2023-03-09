Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks vs. Cougars

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

When: 3/9/23 at 2:30 pm PT

Where: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Pac-12 Network

That's a wrap on Day 1 of the #Pac12MBB Tournament!



The quarterfinals are set pic.twitter.com/R7MC9GOXmW — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 9, 2023

In the first round yesterday, the Washington State Cougars sent the California Golden Bears back to Berkeley and now face the Ducks in second round Pac-12 tournament action.

Oregon faced WSU as their first conference opponent eraly in the season, drubbing the Cougars 74-60 on 12/1/22 in Eugene. The teams last faced each other in Pullman a few weeks ago and the Cougars prevailed, 65-68.

Provided the Ducks win - and they should - Oregon will face the winner of Colorado/UCLA in the third round tomorrow.