Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks vs. Cougars

After getting the bye yesterday, Oregon begins Pac-12 tournament play

By The_Badwater
Oregon State v Arizona State Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

When: 3/9/23 at 2:30 pm PT

Where: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Pac-12 Network

In the first round yesterday, the Washington State Cougars sent the California Golden Bears back to Berkeley and now face the Ducks in second round Pac-12 tournament action.

Oregon faced WSU as their first conference opponent eraly in the season, drubbing the Cougars 74-60 on 12/1/22 in Eugene. The teams last faced each other in Pullman a few weeks ago and the Cougars prevailed, 65-68.

Provided the Ducks win - and they should - Oregon will face the winner of Colorado/UCLA in the third round tomorrow.

