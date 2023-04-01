Diamond Ducks Saturday Game(s) Thread

It’s not exactly the kind of day around here Ernie Banks was talking about, but Oregon softball will in fact play two - if the weather holds off. Yesterday’s scheduled game against Oregon State in Corvallis was canceled due to rain, and the teams will try to play a double-header starting this afternoon to get the series back on track.

Baseball jumped on Arizona early yesterday and never let up, pounding out 22 hits and winning 15 - 3. The teams play the second game of their series this evening in Tucson.

Softball @ Oregon State

Game 1 - Saturday, April 1 - 2:00 pm

Corvallis

TV: Pac-12 Oregon - Radio: 88.1 FM

Game 2 - Saturday, April 1 - 30 minutes following Game 1

Corvallis

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (Tentatively) - Radio: 88.1 FM

Baseball @ Arizona

Saturday, April 1, 6:00 pm

Tucson, Arizona

Radio: Oregon Sports Network