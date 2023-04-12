 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 4-12-23: Staffing Up

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Oregon v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oregon hosts No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal SF Dalton Knecht for official visit

Oregon Ducks add 3 hires to complete support staff, 2 from NFL

Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Ducks’ sixth spring practice

Oregon Picks up New Predictions to Land 2024 Offensive Lineman

